Outdoors extras, including a blueberry recipe

By: Bob Frye

Saturday, June 15, 2019 | 6:14 PM

Everybody Adventures Select S1

Gear of the week

Gear name: Select S1

Company: Sawyer (everybodyshops.com/sawyer-select-s1-filter-system.html)

Gear type: Water filter

Product description: Staying properly hydrated is hugely important in the backcountry or even when just out on a day hike in a local park or forest. So it’s critical to be able to make whatever water you find safe to drink. The Select S1 does that in seconds. To work it, you unscrew the 0.1 micron filter on the top and remove it. Next, fill the bottle — which has foam membrane inside — to the max fill line. Put the filter back on and squeeze the soft, rubberish bottle for 10 seconds, almost like you were kneading bread. And that’s it. You can drink directly from the bottle or pour the water into another cup and refill it to start over. The membrane improves the smell and taste of the water, too.

Available options: There’s also a Sawyer S3 available that removes heavy metals and viruses from water.

Suggested retail price: $59.99.

Notable: The S1 removes bacteria, protozoa, chemicals (up to 40 times lower the Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum recommended levels) and pesticides (up to 400 times lower than those levels). It can be used up to 1,600 times before wearing out.

Tip of the week

Comfort, meet efficiency. That’s what you should be thinking when it comes time to adjust the foot pegs in your kayak. Properly adjusted to fit your frame, they not only make sitting in a kayak more pleasurable, but they help you paddle better, too. To get them where they should be, place the balls of your feet on the pegs and look at your knees. They should be slightly bent and touching each side of the cockpit. Sometimes it’s easier to adjust the pegs on land, where you can get in and out to tweak things, before going on the water.

Recipe of the week

Blueberry crunch

Ingredients

• 4 cups blueberries

• 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

• ¾ cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

• ½ cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• ½ cup melted butter

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

• ½ cup brown sugar

Directions

It’s not quite blueberry time just yet. But it’s coming, and this is one dessert recipe you want to have ready. It’s a perfect way to end a summertime meal, especially one eaten outdoors.

Place blueberries in a casserole dish. Top with lemon peel and juice.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and butter, mixing until it forms small, clumpy balls. Spread over blueberries.

Finally, combine brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle over blueberries and “crunch.”

Bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Serve as a stand-alone dessert or topped with vanilla ice cream.