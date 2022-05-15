P-T’s Nate Schlessinger wins discus title at Baldwin Invitational

Sunday, May 15, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Penn-Trafford senior Nate Schlessinger won a title at the 48th Annual Baldwin Invitational.

Schlessinger won the discus with a toss of 139-8.

Amelia Barilla placed second in the girls mile run to South Fayette’s Lauren Iagnemma. who ran a 5:15.84. Barilla ran a 5:18.16.

Madison Setzenfand finished second in the discus with a throw of 100-2. Mia Pierce of Laurel Highlands won the event with a throw of 108-8.

Middle school softball

Penn-Trafford improved to 9-2 by defeating South Fayette, 9-8, and Norwin, 10-4 and 4-0.

Previous to a loss to Shaler, the Warriors posted three consecutive shutouts.

They defeated Norwin, 7-0, Gateway, 11-0, and Kiski Area, 12-0.

Warriors boys lacrosse wins back-to-back games

Penn-Trafford improved to 8-7 by defeating Hempfield, 10-9, and Latrobe, 13-5, in section matches.

The two wins ended a five-game slide by the Warriors.

Penn-Trafford has one game left before beginning the WPIAL playoffs.

Warrior softball bounces back

The Penn-Trafford softball team bounced back after falling to Hempfield, 6-5, to defeat North Allegheny, 4-3, in a nonsection game.

The win improved the Warriors to 14-2 as they await the WPIAL Class 5A pairings, which were announced May 12.

Mack Keenan and Cameron Ponko each had two hits against North Allegheny. Madison Rapp was the winning pitcher.

Rapp had three hits, including a home run and two RBIs against Hempfield, while Keenan and Bri Pusateri each had three hits.

Hempfield won the game with a walk-off walk in the 10th inning.

Sabol leads baseball to win against Montour

Jason Sabol had three hits, including a double and RBI in a 10-3 win against Montour.

Chuck Fontana II and Jacob Otto had two hits, while Fontana II, Brady Lane and Owen Rain had doubles for the Warriors.

Penn-Trafford is 13-6 overall.

