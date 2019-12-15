Pair of golfers provides Baldwin boys team ‘solid 1-2 punch’

Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 11:48 AM

Baldwin’s golf team was led this year by a talented tandem at the top of its lineup: senior Matt Fediaczko and junior Connor Woods.

The Highlanders’ home course was located across the highway at South Hills Country Club.

Fediaczko, the team captain, averaged 39.8 and qualified for the WPIAL Class AAA semifinal round.

“Matt averaged under 40 for 9 holes, which is exceptional considering how difficult South Hills Country Club can play,” coach Steve Sinning said.

Fediaczko was a three-year letterman in golf, owns a 3.7 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, Special Olympics, Best Buddies and Math League.

“I started golfing in seventh grade and continued to find a love for the game in high school on our golf team,” he said. “I believe my strength is definitely my short game around the greens.”

Woods was a WPIAL finalist this year, which gives the Highlanders early optimism for 2020.

“Connor’s hard work throughout the offseason definitely made him our most improved player,” Sinning said. “His ability to shoot in the high 30s gave us a solid one-two punch for the first time in several years.”

Two sophomores, Mike Pantelis and Dom Trimbur; three juniors, Hunter Kozlowski, Keith Reed and Dylan Stokes; and senior Andy Degenhardt rounded out the Baldwin squad.

The Highlanders finished 12-5 and advanced to the WPIAL team semifinals.

“When we meet as a team each year, we set lofty goals,” Sinning said. “When you set goals that are easily obtainable, the team doesn’t grow. I challenged the players to make winning the section championship their goal, and although we lost to Mt. Lebanon twice, once by four and once by a single stroke, the preparation, competitiveness and focus were at a level that gave us a chance to win.

“Golf is definitely a game of consistency. For the first time in several years, we developed consistent scores throughout our top six. This allowed us to be competitive in most of our matches.”

Sinning expects to see many of his golfers in the winter months at Baldwin’s indoor golf facility, which recently was spruced up and named after former Baldwin coach Jim Stanko.

“Our newly renovated facility is second to none compared to other high school’s practice facilities in Western Pennsylvania,” Fediaczko said. “I’ve always been an active participant in our golf room every offseason. It is a great way to stay on top of your game in the winter, and is a great way to improve your skills.”

This spring, Fediaczko, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 150 pounds, plans to resume his baseball career after taking last year off to concentrate on his golf game.

He is a right-handed pitcher/infielder who golfs left-handed.

Fediaczko wants to major in either computer science or accounting in college and is looking into attending schools such as Penn State, Duquesne and Washington & Jefferson.

If he opts for W&J, he plans to continue his golf career.

