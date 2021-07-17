Palmer Jackson, Mark Goetz fall back in Southern Amateur
Friday, July 16, 2021 | 10:42 PM
Things were looking pretty good for Murrysville native Palmer Jackson during the third round of the Southern Amateur on Friday at Old Waverly Golf Club, West Point, Miss.
Jackson was 4-under-par for the round through 12 holes, 8-under for the tournament before things unraveled. Jackson played the final six holes 6-over, which included consecutive double bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14, to finish the third round at 2-over 73.
Jackson is tied for 38th at 4-under par. The Notre Dame sophomore had six birdies during his first 12 holes.
Maxwell Moldovan of Union Town, Ohio won the four-day event at 16-under, 197.
Mark Goetz of Greensburg also had a through day. He shot a 7-over par 78 and is 6-over, 219.
Goetz started his round with a birdie. But a triple bogey seven on No. 2 got him off track. He had four birdies, a double bogey and a two triple bogeys.
Jr. PGA Boys Championship
Central Catholic’s Carter Pitcairn and Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski competed in all four rounds of the Junior PGA Championship at Kearney Hills Golf Links in Lexington, Ky.
Pitcairn tied for 38th with a four-round total of even par, 284. Nick Turowski finished with a 12-over 296, tied for 71st.
Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti and Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski competed in the first two rounds, just missing the cut for the final two rounds.
Pa. Open qualifier
Ten players earned a spot in the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Open by qualifying at Hannastown Golf Club.
Peters Township’s Tanner Johnson was the medalist with a 3-under 67.
Jordan Scott of Pittsburgh was second with a 2-under 68. Fox Chapel’s Gregor Meyer, Latrobe’s Brady Pevarnik and Franklin Regional’s Michael Wareham were among six players tied for third at 1-under 69.
The other qualifiers were Scott Bitar, Tyler Cozad, Neal Shipley, Kelly Patrick and Easton Renwick.
The 105th Open is Aug. 10-12 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.
