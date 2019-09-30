PCN will re-air Darrelle Revis’ 5-touchdown performance in PIAA championship

Monday, September 30, 2019 | 2:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Darrelle Revis scores the winning touchdown against Northern Lehigh in the 2003 PIAA championship game.

Sixteen years later, high school football fans still marvel over Darrelle Revis’ performance in the 2003 state championship.

If you missed it the first time, the Pennsylvania Cable Network will revist the game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The future NFL star scored five touchdowns as Aliquippa defeated Northern Lehigh, 32-27, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Revis scored on an 89-yard kickoff return, a 69-yard return of a blocked field goal and runs of 2, 1 and 64 yards.

PNC is rebroadcasting select PIAA championships to commemorate the network’s 40th anniversary and its 20 years of televising PIAA events.

