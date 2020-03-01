Penguins prospect Sam Miletic stepping up in 2nd pro season

Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 4:32 PM

KDP Studio In 58 games this season, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Sam Miletic has 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists).

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Sam Miletic took a large step this season toward making a name for himself when he was selected to participate in January’s AHL All-Star Classic. He was a member of an Atlantic Division squad that won the tournament in Ontario, Calif.

Any recognition garnered from that honor hasn’t halted the occasional butchering of his surname, however.

“I’ve heard everything from ‘Metallic’ to whatever,” Miletic said. “It’s all over the place.”

For the record, the phonetic spelling of his last name is “MIHL-uh-tik.”

Miletic has appeared on the scoresheet more often in his second professional season. In 58 games this season, he has 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists).

Last season, as an AHL rookie, injuries limited him to 49 games and 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists).

“Just bad luck, I guess,” said Miletic, 22. “A shoulder, those things happen all the time. It was kind of a harmless hit. Just bad luck more than anything.”

“Anytime you get hurt, it’s obviously not fun. You just want to be back with the guys. It’s been good to have a full season so far.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed the native of Bloomfield Township, Mich. to a three-year entry-level contract in the fall of 2017 after he attended a handful of their prospect and rookie camps as an invitee.

A three-year contract was virtually impossible for an undrafted player to ignore.

“It was kind of a no-brainer,” Miletic said. “They offered a contract. They were fresh off the (Stanley) Cup. Obviously, a tremendous organization from top to bottom.

“You’ve seen in the past with a bunch of (players from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) stepping up during their past two (championships). It’s obviously a great spot to be.”

After putting up 92 points (32 goals, 66 assists) in 63 games during his final junior season of 2017-18 split between the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights and Ontario IceDogs, Miletic has focused on the defensive side of the game since becoming a professional.

“Keep working on everything,” Miletic said. “Working on the defensive games is huge up there (in the NHL and) down here. At the end of the day, you work on your defensive game. That’s the most important part.”

“He’s getting better defensively,” Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins coach and general manager Mike Vellucci said. “He’s protecting pucks better. Offensively, he’s getting better. He’s done a lot of good things this year. He’s getting better, and his skating is getting stronger. He’s improved in every area.”

During Wednesday’s 6-2 home loss to the Providence Bruins at Mohegan Sun Arena, Miletic accounted for all the team’s offense. On the game’s opening goal, he banged in a rebound during a goalmouth scramble 2 minutes, 12 seconds into regulation.

Then at 12:06 of the second period, his defense led to offense. After Miletic forced a turnover at the Bruins’ blue line, forward Riley Barber scored on a breakaway.

With NHL management having dealt away so many high draft picks over the years in the name of pursuing the Stanley Cup, as well as the relatively recent departures of veterans such as forwards Andrew Agozzino and Stefan Noesen through waivers, Miletic is one of several players expected to carry Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s offense.

“Just trying to pick up bigger responsibilities, a bigger role,” Miletic said. “It’s not your first year any more, so you kind of know everyone, which is a good thing. Our goal here is to make the playoffs here and win games.”