Penn Hills’ Angelo Allen cements status as WPIAL’s top shot putter

By:

Sunday, May 22, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Submitted by Anthony Allen Penn Hills’ Angelo Allen competes during a 2022 meet. Tribune-Review Previous Next

Penn Hills senior Angelo Allen didn’t shy away from being designated as the favorite in the shot put entering the WPIAL Class 3A Track and Field Championships on May 18 at Slippery Rock University.

Despite missing the week before the meet with an illness, Allen quickly found his form. Allen had a best throw of 54 feet, 10.5 inches to win the event. His best throw was over 5 feet in front of Fox Chapel’s Mason Miles, the runner-up.

“It’s a blessing and a curse when you go to a meet and know you are going to win it,” Allen said. “But I’m competing against myself. I don’t just want to perform well for myself, but I want to show everyone else why I am the best.”

This will be the second straight year Allen qualified for the PIAA championships, which will be held May 27-28 at Shippensburg University. This year, Allen will have a heavier workload. Allen also finished second in the discus with a throw of 154-4.

Making the discus was important to Allen, who just missed out on the field last season. Being able to qualify for states wasn’t something he expected.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it in the discus because of how high the competition level was,” Allen said. “I just had to stay focused and relaxed during the competition. It was about going out, doing the best I can and following the technique.”

Allen has had a strong year throughout. He won the state championship in the shot put during the indoor season and earned all-state honors. Last spring, Allen placed eighth in the shot put at the PIAA meet, with a best throw of 52-7.

Indians coach Lee Zelkowitz was pleased with Allen’s performance.

“I didn’t get to see him throw because I was working the meet,” Zelkowitz said. “I know he didn’t have his best day, but I’m glad to see him win. He battled an illness last week and had to take some time off.”

Penn Hills had one other athlete qualify for the state meet. Sophomore long jumper Julian Dugger placed third with a leap of 21 feet, 5 inches. Dugger has a conflict and won’t compete in the state meet.

Mylah Faulk also found her way to the medal stand, placing eighth in the 400 run with a time of 1:01.01.

Allen, who will attend Seton Hill to continue his athletic career, said his timing wasn’t thrown off too much by the time he missed.

“Usually when I take a week off, it doesn’t take me too long to get back in rhythm,” Allen said.

Tags: Penn Hills