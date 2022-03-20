Penn Hills baseball hoping strong finish carries over to 2022

By:

Sunday, March 20, 2022 | 10:58 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills catcher Jordan Sullivan returns for his senior season.

Rodney Stubbs could see some of the progress from the strong ending to Penn Hills’ baseball team’s season last year carrying into 2022.

The Indians won their final three games last season to finish 5-13 overall and 3-9 in Section 2-5A play.

This year, Stubbs, who coaches the Indians, emphasized Penn Hills was going to be focused on discipline. Not just on the diamond, but in the classroom, as well.

The Indians’ efforts were rewarded when Penn Hills kicked off preseason and didn’t have any ineligible athletes for the first time since he took over in 2020.

“We want to be focused and play Penn Hills baseball,” Stubbs said. “We wanted to be more focused on the field and in practice. That was the main thing, the most important. We wanted everything to be business. When kids aren’t eligible, we have to play underclassmen who aren’t ready yet.”

The Indians will have plenty of experienced players back this season. Penn Hills will have five seniors — catcher Jordan Sullivan, third baseman/pitcher Dom Sullivan, pitcher/shortstop Brandon Tierney, second baseman/pitcher/outfielder Vitaliano Pizzonia and first baseman Dallen Banks — to help lead the Indians.

Stubbs expects Sullivan to be among the WPIAL’s strongest catchers. Batters had a hard time running on Sullivan, and he was one of the Indians’ top hitters.

“Hopefully, we can start off this season like we ended up,” Stubbs said. “We were hard on hitting this offseason. We’ll find out how we play and how much progress we’ve made.”

Penn Hills hasn’t made the WPIAL playoffs since 2010 and hasn’t had a winning season since 2014.

Beyond the seniors, the Indians will be counting on sophomore outfielder/pitcher Chyno Spearman, outfielder Austin Philmore and Owen Williams to contribute this season.

Penn Hills will kick off its season with an annual scrimmage against Riverview. The Indians will be locking horns with the Raiders at the Wild Things Park for the second straight year. Stubbs said they try to make the scrimmage something special for the kids.

Penn Hills will then head to Myrtle Beach for a few games. The Indians will open their section schedule with Penn-Trafford April 1 at home.

Stubbs said batting is a major focus for Penn Hills.

If the Indians are going to contend for a playoff spot, they are going to need to hit better. Penn Hills will have Anthony Scuili, who plays for Chatham and is a 2021 Indians’ graduate, helping the team as a volunteer assistant coach this season.

“This year, we are going to attack the ball and be aggressive,” Stubbs said. “I don’t want our guys going in an 0-2 hole. If they see a pitch they like on the first pitch, I want them to swing and rock-and-roll right away. We want to attack the ball.”

