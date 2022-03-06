Penn Hills boys basketball takes stock after WPIAL loss to Highlands

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Penn Hills boys basketball Chris Giles was ultimately unconcerned with how the WPIAL chooses to determine which teams go to the state basketball playoffs.

It doesn’t matter if it is the follow-the-leader system in place now or if there is a play-in tournament like there was previously. When it comes to Penn Hills’ boys basketball program, they don’t want to be in that situation at all.

The Indians lost a 10-point lead against Highlands before falling 51-49 in the WPIAL quarterfinals, which meant they had to wait to see if Laurel Highlands could beat New Castle in the Class 5A title game to know whether they qualified for the state tournament.

“The moral of the story is if we win against Highlands, we control our own destiny,” Giles said. “We don’t want our season to depend on somebody else. If we don’t lose a lead late against Highlands, we aren’t having this conversation.”

Noah Barren led the Indians with 13 points against Highlands. The Golden Rams battled Penn Hills tough throughout the game. Highlands built a 21-10 lead in the first quarter before the Indians fought back to take the lead at halftime. Penn Hills also had leads of 41-31 and 43-33 in the fourth quarter.

“We came out flat against a good Highlands team,” Giles said. “But we battled and were able to build a double-digit lead by the fourth quarter. But we have to be able to learn from this and figure out how to close games out.”

Penn Hills went 17-4 in the regular season and won Section 3. Daemar Kelly averaged in double figures for the Indians, while Penn Hills also relied on 6-foot-5 forward Jaden Dugger and 5-10 guard Tim Bottoms. George Mitchell and Julian Dugger also filled key roles.

Penn Hills opened the playoffs by beating Chartiers Valley, 72-57, Feb. 21 at home.

Giles was happy with the team’s progress in his second year as coach. He felt everyone was more comfortable with the system and having him on the sidelines.

“I inherited a program that had a lot of success under Dan DeRose,” Giles said. “While we both coach similar styles, there are some differences. I felt like the team was able to play my style a little bit more this year. It felt more like my team and my guys. We just want to keep preaching fundamental skills on offense and defense.”

