Penn Hills’ Daequan Hardy announces Penn State offer

By: Chris Harlan

Tuesday, February 5, 2019 | 2:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Penn Hills' Daequan Hardy scores a 62-yard touchdown during the PIAA Class 5A state semifinal against Archbishop Wood Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Chambersburg Area High School.

On the eve of signing day, Penn Hills senior Daequan Hardy announced an offer from Penn State.

Hardy shared the offer on Twitter.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback and wide receiver was named the TribLive HSSN Player of the Year in December after leading Penn Hills to its first PIAA title since 1995. He also was the state’s Class 5A Player of the Year in a statewide vote of sportswriters.

Hardy finished his senior season with 22 touchdowns including four in the state finals.

He recently listed scholarship offers from Akron, Toledo and William & Mary. Seniors can officially sign Wednesday.

Blessed To Receive An Offer From Penn State University 🔵⚪️ #WeAre pic.twitter.com/OHjqPupW4g — DaeDae ‼️(3🌟) (@DaequanHardy) February 5, 2019

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

