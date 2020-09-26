Penn Hills gets into win column at Kiski Area’s expense

Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 10:36 PM

George Guido | For the Tribune-Review It’s senior night at Yuhas-McKinlet Stadium as Penn Hills takes on Kiski Area. Most seniors said their favorite memory was winning the 2018 state title in Hershey.

Seeking to avoid its first 0-3 start in nine seasons, Penn Hills used some big plays and a staunch defense to get into the win column.

Freshman quarterback Julian Dugger threw for 193 yards, senior running back Dontae Pollard carried for 127 yards and Akron recruit Noah Roach caught six passes for 126 yards as the Indians defeated Kiski Area, 31-13, in a Saturday night encounter at Yuhas-McKinley Stadium.

“We were trying to just get back to the basics with our guys and try to eliminate mental mistakes,” said Penn Hills coach Jon LeDonne. “We’re really young out there as varsity football games go. We took the decisions out of some guys’ hands and made them for them.”

It was the Northeast Conference opener for both teams as Penn Hills is now 1-2 overall and Kiski Area 1-1.

Penn Hills got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, driving 70 yards in seven plays with Dugger hitting Roach on a 62-yard play.

But the Cavaliers answered instantly as Kenny Blake took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, breaking through the first wave of coverage and racing untouched from there.

Blake, playing with a sprained ankle, did not return.

“The final score was no indication on how we played,” said Kiski Area coach Sam Albert. “Kenny twisted his ankle on the first series, stayed in there and ran the kick back. But they’re a very good football team. They’ve got speed all over the field.”

Kiski Area tried to convert a fourth-and-long late in the half, but Cameron Hopkins stopped Logan Johnson behind the line of scrimmage and Penn Hills took over at its 43 with 57 seconds remaining.

The Indians squeezed in seven plays, including a 19-yard run by Dugger and an 11-yard pass from Dugger to Dontae Pollard. But the Indians could get only to the Cavaliers 9.

Jonah Silverman’s 26-yard field goal gave Penn Hills an 11-6 halftime advantage.

Penn Hills took the second-half kickoff and needed just 65 seconds to score.

Runs of 28 and 18 yards by Pollard and a 15-yard pass to Roach set up an Indians touchdown. Pollard appeared to be stopped at the 1, but a final burst past two Cavaliers defenders resulted in the score.

Kiski Area, after picking up its initial first down of the game with 7 minutes, 43 seconds left in the third quarter, finally put together a scoring drive.

The Cavaliers drove 85 yards in nine plays, with Johnson breaking off runs of 26 and 16 yards before hitting Calvin Heinle with a 16-yard pass to bring the Cavaliers to within 18-13 with 8:20 to go. Kiski Area had a stirring fourth quarter comeback Monday night against Connellsville but couldn’t pull off a similar effort Saturday.

“We need one big play,” Alberty said. “Logan did a nice job. He was taking hits, but we had an open play down the sidelines in the first half. One or two plays, but this is only our second time going live.”

Penn Hills put the game away with an eight-play scoring drive. Senior linebacker Derrick Topeck iced the win with a 15-yard interception return.

Said LeDonne: “We like to pride ourselves playing defense and getting the ball back to our offense. That’s a hard-nosed football team over there.”

Added Dugger: “It was good to finally know what it’s like to win. We want to just keep it going. It was at 18-13, and we told the offense we’ve just got to score again”

Johnson had 70 rushing yards for the Cavaliers.

