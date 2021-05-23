Penn Hills notebook: Allen qualifies for states in shot put

By:

Sunday, May 23, 2021 | 11:01 AM

AP

Angelo Allen delivered on his promise at the WPIAL Class AAA Track and Field Championships last Wednesday at Slippery Rock University.

The Penn Hills senior thrower hit a PIAA qualifying standard in the shot put with a best throw of 53 feet, 5.5 inches, placing him fourth in the district. Hempfield’s Daniel Norris won the event with a throw of 60-23⁄ 4 .

Four throwers hit the state qualifying standard of 52 feet. Allen also finished 11th in the discus with a throw of 127-10.

Penn Hills freshman Kali Booker placed third in her preliminary heat in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.35 seconds. She placed 14th overall.

The Indians’ young 1,600-meter relay team reached the medal stand. Freshmen Caroline McDevitt and Maliah Powell teamed up with sophomores Larissa Lockridge and Mylah Faulk to finish in 4:08.45 to place eighth.

Kropp named MVP

Wes Kropp found the closure to his high school basketball career he was searching for at the Roundball Classic at Geneva College.

Kropp scored eight points down the stretch to help the Class 5A team score a 141-132 victory over the Class 6A team last week.

The Penn Hills senior will continue his collegiate career at Allegheny College. Kropp finished with 22 points and was named the 5A team’s co-MVP with Trinity’s Michael Dunn.

Kropp earned his chance to play one more time with Penn Hills teammate Eddie Daniels, who finished with 18 points.

“This was fun seeing everyone having fun and living their dreams,” Kropp said. “We made the playoffs every year. Now, I’m ready to move on.”

Penn Hills softball closes season

The Indians ended the season with a 12-0 loss to Kiski to finish the year 2-12 overall and 0-12 in Section 1-5A.

Penn Hills never had a chance to get five new players into the program. The Indians had a late start to the season due to covid and never quite found their footing.

Penn Hills collected their last victory, a 16-3 win over fellow Class 5A opponent Gateway, on April 23. The Indians also beat Class A St. Joseph 13-1 earlier in the season.

Tags: Penn Hills