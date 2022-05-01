Penn Hills notebook: Allen shatters school outdoor shot put record

Sunday, May 1, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Submitted Penn Hills’ Angelo Allen set a school outdoor record in the shot put at Slippery Rock on April 23.

A long day at Slippery Rock University’s high school invitational wasn’t something Penn Hills track coach Lee Zelkowitz was hoping for.

While the meet stretched from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., the Indians were able to get a few things from the trip. First, Penn Hills was able to get work in for all of its athletes. Secondly, it was a chance for Angelo Allen to shine.

Allen won the shot put with a throw of 59 feet, 8.5 inches to set a Penn Hills outdoor record that had stood since 1969. Allen now owns both the indoor and outdoor school record in the shot put. In the discus, Allen placed second with a throw of 149-6.

“The kids adjusted well,” Zelkowitz said. “The meet started at 9:30 a.m., and we didn’t get out of there until 9 p.m. at night. It was ridiculous. That’s a tough situation to be in to be warming up and warming up and having to wait forever for your heat.”

The Indians’ 1,600 relay team also had a strong performance with two substitutes in the lineup. Jayah Golden and Mackenzie McIntyre joined Larissa Lockridge and Mylah Falk to finish in 4:13.38 to placed second. Zelkowitz was happy because he now feels he has six contenders to run in the race.

Penn Hills is still working on finalizing the relay teams on the boys side.

“We’re still playing with it,” Zelkowitz said. “It’s tough because some of the guys who play football are out sometimes when they go to 7-on-7s. They weren’t there at SRU last weekend, so it’s hard to practice.”

Other notable finishes included Kali Booker (fourth, 200), Faulk (fifth, 400), Chase Barney (sixth, 200) and Supreme Saunders (sixth, 300 hurdles).

Richardson leads Lincoln

Irlynn Richardson, a 2021 Penn Hills graduate, is leading the Lincoln (Pa.) University softball team in batting average, hitting .382 in 36 appearances. She has smashed seven doubles, stolen 23 bases on 25 attempts and driven in six runs.

The Lions are 6-31 overall this season and 5-11 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association play.

Sciulli contributes at Chatham

Chatham freshman Anthony Sciulli, a 2021 Penn Hills graduate, has been a solid contributor for the Cougars. Sciulli has appeared in 19 games and is hitting .364. He also has driven in eight runs and has one double.

Chatham is 11-19 overall and 3-16 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play.

