Penn Hills notebook: Bowlers show early promise

Sunday, December 18, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills quarterback Julian Dugger earned first-team honors in the Northeast Conference.

Local bowling teams have gotten off to a tough start to the season. Penn Hills’ boys team has lost its first two matches.

However, Indians sophomore bowler Nick Hepler has shown promise. If he can continue how he bowled in the first match, Hepler will be in for a strong season. Hepler is second in the section in average at 205.0, behind only Plum’s Alec VanSccyoc, who has a 221.38 average through eight games.

Hepler has bowled only three games. Logan Kennedy, a freshman at Penn Hills, also had a solid first match. Kennedy has an average of 197.67, which is in the top five in the section.

On the girls side, Olivia Grainy also turned in a strong first match, rolling an average of 149.67 through three games. Plum’s Mareana Pilyih leads the section with a 223 average.

Redeemer Lutheran also hasn’t won a match yet. Logan Brown and Gerald O’Grosky have both competed for Redeemer Lutheran thus far.

Football players honored

The Indians didn’t make the playoffs last season but had a number of players who garnered all-conference honors in the Northeast Conference. Penn Hills had a conference-best eight players earn first-team honors, edging out Class 5A state champion Pine-Richland, which had seven players chosen.

The following Indians players were selected to the first team: QB Julian Dugger, RB Amir Key, DT Carter Lance, ILB Naytell Mitchell, OLB Tajuan Bandy, DB Raion Strader, DB D’Andre Cochran and DB Cameron Thomas.

Former Penn Hills coach Jon LeDonne, who led the Rams to the WPIAL and PIAA titles, was chosen as coach of the year.

Sipple sisters swimming well

Stephanie and Kristen Sipple, both Penn Hills graduates, have been big contributors to the Fighting Scots swim teams this season. Kristen, a freshman, hit qualifying times for the PSAC Championship meet in the 50 and 100 freestyle races following her performance at the Wooster Invitational in early December.

Stephanie, who is a graduate student, won the 500 free and 100 fly. The sisters, through all of their races, helped score the team 125 points and place third at the event.

Basketball update

The Indians’ boys basketball team opened the season by splitting a pair of games at the Central Catholic Tournament. Penn Hills was able to bounce back from a loss to the Vikings to beat Steel Valley on Dec. 15 to improve to 2-1.

The Indians’ girls team beat Allderdice on Dec. 13 to improve to 2-3 on the season.

