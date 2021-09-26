Penn Hills notebook: Brayton makes return trip to WPIAL golf tournament

Sunday, September 26, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Submitted Penn Hills’ Lucy Brayton

The Penn Hills girls golf team had to wait 14 years after Mallory Ruhling qualified before sending another competitor to the WPIAL finals.

Lucy Brayton, who broke the streak last season, made sure the Indians didn’t have to suffer through another long wait. By shooting an 83 at the Murrysville Golf Course last Wednesday, Brayton punched her ticket to the district finals for the second straight year.

Brayton was comfortably under the target score of 89. Brayton’s next challenge will be in the WPIAL tournament at Hannastown Golf Club.

“I think it meant a lot to her,” Penn Hills coach William Berkshire said. “It wasn’t a surprise she qualified. We both knew she could easily do it.”

Brayton was one of two Penn Hills athletes who played in section tournaments. Charlie Rosemeyer, who balances a full schedule of sports, competed for the boys.

He shot an 11-over par 83, missing the cut by four strokes. Rosemeyer, who also players soccer and football, has done the balancing act for Penn Hills all fall.

One Friday, Rosemeyer played in a golf match before heading to kick in the football game for Penn Hills.

“I think he does fantastic,” Berkshire said. “He is able to compartmentalize his life. He knows what is a priority on any given day. Last Friday, we pulled strings so he could play in the golf match before football and he did both successfully. He dials into what he’s doing.”

Tennis competes at sections

The Indians girls tennis team saw both of their entrants into the Section 3-3A individual tournament bow out in their first match.

Tilia Russell, who was seeded 17th, lost a first-round match to Woodland Hills’ Angela Zhang, 10-4.

Francis Buckner, who was seeded 14th and received a bye to the second round, lost to third-seeded Isabella Liu-Lopez of Oakland Catholic, 10-0.

Penn Hills earns first win

The Indians rallied after Woodland Hills scored first to top their old rival, 14-13, to collect their first victory of the football season. Penn Hills fell behind in the first quarter following a 59-yard run by Eric Seibles.

Julian Dugger then made a few plays to help put the Indians (1-2) ahead. First, he found his brother Jaden on a 33-yard scoring strike. He scored on a 3-yard run later in the quarter.

Woodland Hills’ rally fell short in the fourth quarter after a touchdown by Deontae Williams. The Wolverines’ extra-point attempt hit the upright and Penn Hills hung on for the win.

