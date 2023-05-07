Penn Hills notebook: Daemar Kelly earns all-state honors

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly celebrates after scoring against Peters Township during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game March 2 at Petersen Events Center.

Penn Hills guard Daemar Kelly was determined to finish his senior season with a WPIAL Class 5A championship in boys basketball.

Kelly, who led Penn Hills in scoring, was able to help deliver that. As a result of the Indians’ success and Kelly’s achievement, the Indians were able to finish the season with a 23-4 record, a WPIAL crown and the program’s second straight appearance in the PIAA quarterfinals.

For his efforts, Kelly, who will play at Quinnipiac next season, was named to second-team all-state. Kelly was one of three WPIAL players selected for the 5A squad along with North Hills’ Royce Parham and Mars’ Tasso Sfanos.

Kelly scored more than 1,000 points during his time at Penn Hills.

Sipple wins award

Edinboro senior swimmer Stephanie Sipple was given the award for top performance by an athlete for the Fighting Scots. Sipple received the award following a season where she was a Division II honorable mention all-American in the 200 fly.

Sipple set the school record with a 2:02.73 at the NCAA championships in March to qualify for the B final and finished 16th overall.

Penn Hills track improves

The Penn Hills track team saw several outstanding performances at the South Fayette Invitational. Achan Green and Paris Bey took first and second in the 300 hurdles by finishing in 40.9 and 41.32 seconds, respectively.

Green also finished in second place in the 110 hurdles. On the girls side, Mylah Faulk impressed in the 400 dash, finishing second with a time of 1:00.13.

Penn Hills still has a few big meets before WPIALs to have players hit qualifying times.

“I like where we’re at right now,” Indians coach Lee Zelkowitz said. “You hope for the best and things can go wrong at the wrong time, but I like the way we are progressing.”

Softball fights for winning record

The Indians will likely be on the outside looking in for the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. Penn Hills, which had recent section games with Plum and Shaler postponed, beat Woodland Hills, 24-5, on May 3 to move to 6-6 on the season.

The Indians have nonsection games remaining with McKeesport, Gateway and Penn-Trafford. Penn Hills, which hasn’t made the WPIAL playoffs since 2007, is still in the hunt for its winning season since 2007.

