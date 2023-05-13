Penn Hills notebook: Fitness team’s Jadyn Wright on winning streak

Saturday, May 13, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted The Penn Hills fitness team took second place at the BethPage Invitational on Long Island, N.Y.

Jadyn Wright is providing new entries in the Penn Hills fitness team’s history book. Even longtime coach Bob Martini doesn’t recall having another athlete find this much success at meets.

Wright recently won the BethPage Invitational on Long Island, N.Y. It was his third victory in as many meets this season.

“Jadyn has essentially pulled off a hat trick, which has never been done before in fitness,” Martini said.

Penn Hills was scheduled to compete in the Marine Corps Physical Fitness National Championships on May 10-14 in Little Rock, Ark. There were 20 teams entered in the national tournament.

For the New York competition, Penn Hills was able to place second as a team despite only bringing five athletes. A full team for the event has six competitors, but a schedule conflict made travel difficult for the Penn Hills team.

BethPage ended up winning the event.

“Our guys said what kind of threw them off for the competition is that our last event is a 300-yard shuttle run with five lengths of 60 yards,” Martini said. “But the weather was so bad, we had to move the competition inside the gym, which forced us to run 10 lengths of 50.”

Martini was especially happy with how Penn Hills did in the pullup event. Penn Hills beat the other six teams in that event.

Martini, despite being short-handed, thought Penn Hills still could have won the event.

“What made this competition bittersweet was that all our guys finished in the top 20 of the competition,” Martini said.

Tamo-Noche finds role

Central State sophomore Alain Tamo-Noche, a Penn Hills grad, has found success as a member of the men’s volleyball team. Tamo-Noche is fourth on the team in sets played for the Marauders at 103. During that time, Tamo-Noche has put away 90 kills and had a hitting percentage of .313.

The Marauders finished the season 17-15 overall, including an 8-2 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Central State lost in the first round of the SIAC tournament to Edward Waters.

Allen ready for postseason

Seton Hill freshman Angelo Allen will have a chance to find out where he stands in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and to try and shoot for a spot in the Division II nationals. Allen qualified for the PSAC championships in the shot put and discus.

Allen, a 2023 Penn Hills graduate, was one of 17 Seton Hill’s men’s track athletes to reach the conference championships.

