Penn Hills notebook: Golfer Lucy Brayton reaches state tournament goal

Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Amir Key stiff-arms Pine-Richland’s Max Heckert during a Sept. 9 game. Penn Hills was in a battle for a playoff spot with two weeks left in the regular season.

Lucy Brayton accomplished her goal of being the first Penn Hills golfer in over a decade to compete at the PIAA Class 3A golf championships at Penn State Unviersity’s White Course earlier this month.

What Brayton proved at PIAAs that she was able to bounce back. After shooting a first-round 89, Brayton shot 84 during her second round to finish with a 173 total at the event.

Brayton finished in a tie for 27th place with Central Dauphin’s Eva Moawad.

Lower Merion’s Sydney Yermish won the tournament, shooting a 5-under par 139. South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh was the WPIAL’s top finisher, shooting a 149 to place third.

Volleyball in playoff position

The Indians snapped a three-match, Section 1-3A losing streak by beating West Mifflin in five sets on Oct. 18. With the win, Penn Hills was tied with Woodland Hills for fourth place heading into the last section match with West Mifflin. The Indians and Wolverines split their two meetings during the regular season.

Both Penn Hills and Woodland Hills closed the section season by playing Plum and Hampton, respectively. Results of the match were too late for this edition.

The Indians would make the playoffs if they won and Woodland Hills lost or if both teams finished tied in the section.

Penn Hills was likely to end a streak of missing the playoffs that stretched over a decade.

Football ready for stretch run

For the second straight year, there is some anxiety for the Penn Hills heading into its final Northeast Conference games. The Indians, who shared the conference title with North Hills and Pine-Richland last season, was in a four-way battle for a repeat title.

Heading into the games of Oct. 21, North Hills had a half-game lead over Pine-Richland, Penn Hills and Woodland Hills. The Indians, who lost in bizarre fashion on Oct. 14 at home when Central Catholic returned its blocked attempt at a game-winning field goal for a touchdown, was scheduled to close the season with games against Shaler and Woodland Hills.

The Indians, who were 4-1 overall and 2-1 in section, likely needed to win both games to make the playoffs. Only eight teams make the WPIAL’s Class 5A playoffs this season, including two guaranteed spots in each conference. Two wild cards will also be available.

