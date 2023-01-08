Penn Hills notebook: Indians boys hoops steps up competition

Sunday, January 8, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly drives past Gateway’s Michael Crawford during their Section 3-5A game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School.

Penn Hills boys basketball had a unique opportunity in late December and early January. The Indians were able to take on three teams that were all major players on the state stage last season.

Penn Hills played two teams that reached the PIAA Class 6A semifinals — Archbishop Wood and Fox Chapel — and Highlands, which knocked Penn Hills out of the WPIAL playoffs.

The Indians went 2-1 in those games to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Penn Hills beat Fox Chapel, which dropped down in this enrollment cycle and is in Section 2-5A with the Foxes, 49-37.

Daemar Kelly had 17 points, and Robert Thomas tallied 14 in the victory.

The Indians lost to Archbishop Wood 57-55 and squeaked by Highlands, 43-42, at the Central Valley Roundball Classic. Against Highlands, Kelly led the way with 17 points as Penn Hills opened a 20-9 first-quarter lead. Kelly scored 25 points against Archbishop Wood.

Penn Hills improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in section.

Fitness team finds success

December was a good month for the Penn Hills boys fitness team. The Indians competed in the Reading High School Physical Fitness Competition.

Penn Hills’ Jadyn Wright took first place as the highest male competitor in the competition.

Penn Hills girls in playoff race

The Indians girls basketball team has been steadily improving after a 1-3 start to the season. Penn Hills has collected victories over Allderdice, Gateway and Riverview to improve to 4-6.

In a 64-29 win over River­view on Dec. 30, Hannah Pugliese had 23 points, followed by Egypt Coleman with 19.

The Indians are 1-2 in section.

Daniels finds success at CCBC

Penn Hills graduate Eddie Daniels has played a strong role for CCBC boys basketball so far this season. In 14 games this season, Daniels is averaging 11.1 points per game. He’s shooting 44.6% from the field and 41.4% from the 3-point line.

The Titans are 6-9 this season with a 2-2 record in the conference.

Santa Clara off to strong start

Penn Hills graduate Herb Sendek, who is the head coach of the Santa Clara men’s basketball team, has the Broncos off to a 13-4 start and a 1-1 record in the West Coast Conference. Santa Clara finished in third place in the WCC and qualified for the NIT last season.

The Broncos had a five-game winning streak snapped on New Year’s Eve with a 67-64 loss to Saint Mary’s.

