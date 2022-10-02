Penn Hills notebook: Lucy Brayton plays her way into WPIAL girls golf final round

By:

Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Metro Creative

Penn Hills senior Lucy Brayton earned a spot in the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship at Valleybrook Country Club.

Brayton shot an 83 in the first round Sept. 26 at Youghigheny County Club to sit in sixth place heading into the final round at Valleybrook Country Club on Monday, which took place after the publication of this edition.

Brayton has continued to have a strong presence at the district championships. She has now qualified for WPIALs three straight years but is still hopeful to reach the state tournament for the first time.

Brayton finished tied for second at the WPIAL Section 3-3A qualifier, shooting an 86, which was six shots below the target score, to qualify for the WPIAL tournament.

Boys soccer big win

The Indians hope a big win over McKeesport last week will change their fortunes. Penn Hills opened up the back half of section play with a 12-2 win over the Tigers.

The Indians are 5-6 overall and 4-5 in Section 4-3A standings. Penn Hills will need a strong surge down the stretch to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight year.

Tennis wraps up singles season

The Penn Hills girls tennis team had two players enter the WPIAL Section 3-3A singles tournament. Talia Russell, who was the Indians’ top singles player, was seeded 12th and ended up losing to Allderdice’s Anna Kogo in the first round.

Senior Olivia Grainey, who was seeded 15th and played in a preliminary match, was eliminated by Baldwin’s Emma Overlingas.

Shady Side Academy’s Nichole Poltinnikov, who was the top seed, won the tournament, defeating Oakland Catholic’s Adelaide Kreutel in the final.

Tags: Penn Hills