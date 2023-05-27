Penn Hills notebook: PH grad breaks school triple jump record

Saturday, May 27, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Penn Hills graduate Kemi Balogun was one of three Frostburg State athletes to earn all-region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Balogun set the school record in the triple jump and went on to win the Mountain East Conference title.

Balogun also had a strong performance at the West Virginia last chance meet. Balogun finished with a first-place leap of 12.34 meters.

Back in black

Several Penn Hills athletic programs may have a new look for next school year. With approval from the school board, the Indians’ athletic programs got permission to raise money to purchase uniforms that add black to the school’s color scheme along with Penn Hills’ typical red-and-gold look.

Softball honors

Indians senior pitcher Maura Wade was named first-team all-section by the Big 56 Conference. Pitcher Isabella Decarlo, catcher Cassidy Burkovich and infielders Lauren Sipple and Shania Lewis were also chosen for the team.

The Indians finished the season 7-10 overall and 2-8 in section play.

Boyle recognized

It was a tough year for the Penn Hills baseball team, but infielder Kenny Boyle was chosen as an honorable mention for the Big 56 all-star team. Boyle was the only Indians player selected.

Penn Hills finished 3-13 as a team and 0-12 in the section. Boyle has committed to play at Penn State New Kensington next season.

Richardson helps Lincoln

Penn Hills graduate Irlynn Richardson hit .299 for Lincoln this season, as the Blue Tigers improved from a six-win season the year before to a 13-26 effort this season. Richardson helped spark Lincoln by contributing 10 extra-base hits, including five doubles and triples.

Richardson also drove in nine runs.

