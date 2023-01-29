Penn Hills notebook: Shot putter kicks off college career with top 10 finishes

By:

Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Milani Oliver (11) makes a pass to teammate Hannah Pugliese (5) during the first half of Penn Hills’ victory over Gateway on Jan. 24.

Angelo Allen has successfully started his track career at Seton Hill University. The 2022 Penn Hills graduate has recorded a pair of top-10 finishes during the early part of the indoor season.

Allen finished in third place in the shot put at the Capital University Comet Open with a toss of 14.48 meters earlier in January. He also finished eighth with a throw of 13.56 meters at the SPIRE Midwest Classic in Geneva, Ohio.

As a senior with the Indians, Allen won the WPIAL championship in the shot put and qualified for the PIAA Class 3A championships in the shot put and discus.

Sipple honored

Edinboro’s Stephanie Sipple was unsure if she would pursue the extra year and swim as a graduate student. Once the decision was made to come back, she started leaving high marks in the water.

During a meet at Gannon on Jan. 24, Sipple placed first in five events. She broke the Gannon pool record by finishing with a time of 2:09.42 in the 200 butterfly. Sipple also won the 200 freestyle, 1000 freestyle and 100 fly.

Boys rip rivals

Penn Hills and Gateway aren’t section rivals this year, but the Indians wanted to give their neighbors an idea of what they could be up against down the road. Gateway, which sits atop Section 3-5A with an 11-4 record, couldn’t keep up with Penn Hills, which leads Section 2.

Noah Barren scored 26 points to lead the Indians to a 74-44 win on Jan. 24. Robert Thomas and Daemar Kelly also contributed 16 points during a game where Penn Hills led 28-7 after the first quarter.

Girls stay in race

The Indians needed a lift against Gateway on Jan. 24 and were able to get an important 37-23 section win. Penn Hills currently sits one game behind Franklin Regional for fourth place in Section 1-5A.

The Indians, who are 6-9 overall and 3-5 in section play, completed a season sweep of Gateway.

Faulk grabs win

Penn Hills walked away with an individual winner at the second TSTCA meet at Edinboro on Jan. 21. Mylah Faulk won the 400-meter dash by turning in a time of 1:01.85

The Indians had a number of athletes finish with strong performances. Achan Green placed fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.05 seconds.

Mackenzie McIntyre finished third in the 60-meter dash in 8.13 seconds. Penn Hills’ 4×200 relay and 4×400 relay teams both finished in second place with times of 1:52.14 and 4:15.92.

Bowling sees depth at top of lineup

Nick Hepler and Logan Kennedy have formed a solid 1-2 punch at the top of Penn Hills’ lineup. Hepler has an average of 175.13, which ranks 12th in the section. Kennedy is right behind him with an average of 173.32.

Olivia Grainey is also having a strong season on the girls side. She ranks sixth in the section with an average of 140.96.

Tags: Penn Hills