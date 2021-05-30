Penn Hills notebook: Young runners shine for Indians track team

Sunday, May 30, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Penn Hills only had one athlete qualify for the PIAA Class AAA track and field championships last week, but Indians coach Lee Zelkowitz was pleased with contributions from younger runners as well.

The Indians’ young 1,600-meter relay team reached the medal stand. Freshmen Caroline McDevitt and Maliah Powell teamed up with sophomores Larissa Lockridge and Mylah Faulk to finish in 4 minutes, 8.45 seconds to place eighth.

“It was unbelievable,” Zelkowitz said. “Especially with the amount of time they had from the beginning of track season to now. Usually, you have one leg that isn’t up to par. They all ran great and all competed hard. They ran with no fear at all; it was really great. Two freshmen and two sophomores. We’re really looking forward to the next few years.”

Penn Hills volleyball has players selected for all-section

The Penn Hills volleyball team had two players selected to the Section 3-AAA All-Star team.

Senior middle hitter Joe Mitlo and senior outside hitter Alain Tamo-Noche were both chosen for the third team.

The Indians missed out on the postseason and were unable to win a section game.

Gregory contributes at La Salle

Penn Hills graduate Isaiah Gregory competed for La Salle at the Atlantic 10 swimming championships last month.

Gregory finished 16th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.12 seconds. He also was part of the Explorers’ 200 free relay team that finished fifth

Gregory helped La Salle come in a little over 2 seconds over their seed time, the Explorers finished in 1:22.13 and came in with a seed time of 1:24.69.

