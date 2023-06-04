Penn Hills Progress notebook: Redeemer Lutheran track team collects medals

Sunday, June 4, 2023

The Redeemer Lutheran track team turned in a strong performance at the National Christian School Athletic Association track and field championships at Geneva College in May.

Alexis Banash was the Rams’ top finisher on the girls side, winning two events. Banash won the long jump (14 feet, 11.75 inches) and triple jump (32-9 ¾) in addition to placing sixth in the 200-meter dash (29.57 seconds).

Jordan Mitchell was another strong performer for Redeemer Lutheran. She won the 400 dash (1:03.14) and took second place in the 200 (27.72).

On the boys side, Demetrius Broadnax placed second in the 200 dash (24.15), third in the 400 (54.99) and sixth in the 100 (11.66). Jesse Van Wyk also made the medal stand in a number of events for the Rams.

He placed second in the high jump (5-6) and triple jump (38-10 ½) in addition to third in the long jump (18-10 ¼).

Eminent Richardson was Redeemer Lutheran’s sole PIAA qualifier this season. Richardson qualified in the javelin and placed 14th in the Class 2A meet with a throw of 113-10.

Zambito back in recruiting pool

Penn Hills graduate Josh Zambito found out that he would have to find a new landing spot when the baseball coaching staff at Mississippi Valley State was let go after a poor season. Zambito had previously committed to play for the school early in the year.

Zambito, a 6-foot-4 sophomore at Motlow (Tenn.) State, had previously attended the University of Maine but left after his freshman year. Zambito was limited to six games this season due to injuries at Motlow State.

Strong season for Sullivan

Jordan Sullivan saw plenty of action while playing for the CCAC Boyce baseball team this spring. Sullivan appeared in 23 games as a catcher and utility player. He hit .333 and drove in 28 runs. Sullivan also scored 24 runs and swiped 10 bases.

CCAC finished the season 15-9, including 3-0 in conference play.