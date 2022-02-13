Penn Hills shot putter keeps pushing limits

By:

Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Submitted Penn Hills’ Angelo Allen practices for indoor shot put.

Lee Zelkowitz already watched Angelo Allen break his own school record for the Penn Hills indoor track team in the shot put several times before his final throw Feb. 5 at Youngstown State.

He thinks Allen’s best throw of 58 feet, 7 inches could have been surpassed by another throw Allen fouled on.

“He wants to get over 60 feet,” Zelkowitz said. “He fouled on his last throw, so they didn’t measure it, but I think it went over 62 feet.”

Allen, who signed to throw at Seton Hill, is hoping to continue to add distance before he competes at the NCAA Division II level. As a junior, Allen had his best season to date. He earned all-state honors with a throw of 52-7 in the shot put.

Allen’s performance earned him a spot in the indoor state championship meet. He is the only Penn Hills athlete to qualify so far.

“It was a good competition for him,” Zelkowitz said. “He was much more comfortable with the surface of the throwing circle at Youngstown State. He was able to break his own record twice. I think his throw is one of the best in the state for indoor.”

He wasn’t able to start the indoor season on time due to a nagging injury. However, once he returned to competition this winter, Zelkowitz said he didn’t see any impact. Instead, Allen showcased how much he improved.

“He’s gotten stronger,” Zelkowitz said. “He’s really improving. He’s been far exceeding the normal expectations. I think as long as he stays healthy, he should be able to go far.”

Penn Hills was facing a deep pool of competition. Mackenzie McIntyre was the only individual other than Allen to record a top-10 finish.

McIntyre finished fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.23 seconds. Penn Hills’ girls 4×200 relay team also finished third with a time of 1 minute, 53.67 seconds.

Zelkowitz expects the girls 4×400 meter relay team — consisting of Larissa Lockridge, Mylah Faulk, Caroline McDevitt and Maliah Powell — will get close to the state qualifying time of 4:09.

“I think the team is coming along nicely,” Zelkowitz said.

Tags: Penn Hills