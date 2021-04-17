Penn Hills sports notebook: Indians’ Allen medals at South Hills Classic

Saturday, April 17, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Angelo Allen took advantage of the 17th annual South Hills Classic being hosted closer to home.

The Penn Hills thrower finished second in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 6 1/2 inches and seventh in the discus with a throw of 118-7. While Baldwin was the event host, Gateway High School held the April 10th competition.

Supreme Saunders also had a big day for the Indians, capturing two top-10 finishes. Saunders placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.84 seconds) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (45.61).

Also finishing in the top 10 for Penn Hills were Kali Booker, 200 dash, 26.91 seconds; Mylah Faulk, seventh, 400 dash, 1:02.77; Joshua Lee, eighth, 54.68.

Penn Hills’ 1,600 relay teams also both placed in the top 10, with the boys finishing fourth in 3:44.71 and the girls placing sixth in 4:34.63.

The Indians also competed in the TSTCA meet Saturday, the results of which were too late for this edition.

Kropp selected to Roundball Classic

Penn Hills senior basketball forward Wes Kropp added another accolade to his career total. Kropp, who will play basketball at Allegheny next year, was selected to participate in the Roundball Classic all-star game in May at Geneva College.

The game was not held last year because of the pandemic.

Penn Hills softball able to play

All of the spring sports teams at Penn Hills are now underway.

The Indians softball team, which had its first four games postponed, was able to play its first two section games last week.

Penn Hills lost to Franklin Regional and Kiski Area at home.

Penn Hills battles Fox Chapel

The Indians baseball team dropped a two-game series with the Foxes last Tuesday and Wednesday. Penn Hills lost 2-1 and 2-1 to fall to 1-6 on the season and 1-3 in Section 1-5A.

