Penn State eliminated as Peters Township’s McMillon reveals Top 5

Monday, June 1, 2020 | 7:37 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon (3) knocks down a pass Sept. 6, 2019 at the Wolvarena.

Peters Township junior Donovan McMillon eliminated Pitt and West Virginia a month ago, and now Penn State also disappeared from his list of college football destinations.

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound safety announced a top five list of finalists Monday that included Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech. He’d eliminated Penn State, Arizona State, Georgia, LSU and Michigan from a list he revealed May 1.

Rivals.com ranks McMillon as a three-star safety and the 19th-best prospect from Pennsylvania in the 2021 class.

