Penn State recruit Adin Zorn sets standard for Sewickley Academy baseball program

Sunday, July 3, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Courtesy of Dan Donnelly Sewickley Academy baseball player Adin Zorn with coach Anthony Garofalo during the 2022 season.

Adin Zorn’s baseball acumen runs the gamut, from A to Z.

A senior-to-be at Sewickley Academy, Zorn has been a two-year starter and team leader on the Panthers baseball team. His freshman season was wiped out because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Adin is an exceptional talent,” SA coach Anthony Garofalo said. “What separates him from other great high school athletes is his passion for the game and his work ethic. He is always working to be better.

“Adin hustles no matter what. I know one of the first things that caught my eye was that in between innings, he sprints to his position. You wouldn’t know if he’d just hit a 400-foot home run or made an out, he was sprinting back onto the field.”

Zorn, at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, has had two amazing seasons with SA. And his performance and talent haven’t gone unnoticed; he has committed to continue his career at Penn State. Zorn also had offers from Rutgers and Kent State.

“I chose Penn State because it felt like home,” he said. “I feel like it suits me academically, athletically and socially. I love everything about it and the coaching staff is fantastic.”

Zorn led the Panthers in several offensive categories in 2022, including batting average (.617), on-base percentage (.690), slugging percentage (1.106), home runs (3), runs (22), hits (29) and doubles (12). He ranked second-best in RBIs (15) and stolen bases (9).

“I just love to play in general, whether that’s baseball or anything I do. I’m really competitive and I love to win,” Zorn said. “So that’s why you see that, staying up, staying positive with a lot of energy around the team because guys feed off of that. If you’re going, I feel like you can get a lot of other guys going as well.”

As a sophomore, Zorn led the SA squad with a .650 batting average, .708 on-base percentage and 1.125 slugging percentage, along with 11 doubles, two home runs, 20 runs scored and 26 hits. He also drove in 13 runs and stole eight bases.

“Adin is a coach’s dream,” Garofalo said. “He’s an exceptional talent but even better person. Adin works so hard at improving each part of his game. His knowledge will continue to grow while he’s getting more and more experience.

“He has all the tools, a tremendous swing, great arm, reliable glove, and he’s fast on the bases. There are no limits to what Adin can achieve at the next level.”

Not counting the pandemic-marred 2020 season, Sewickley Academy has advanced to the WPIAL playoffs seven times since 2013.

SA finished as a section runner-up in 2022, advanced to the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals and wrapped up the season with a 9-6 record.

Zorn, who owns a 3.5 GPA, aptly received the team’s most outstanding player award the past two seasons. He also was named all-section both years.

“Adin is always respectful,” Garofalo said. “The kid has a great head on his shoulders. He is a student-athlete that you want representing your school.

“He means a lot, obviously, to the SA baseball program. He’s been a huge part of changing the culture of the baseball program. His demeanor and the way he approaches every day spreads throughout the team. When other players see that a player of his caliber is still working as hard as he does, it makes others want to work just as hard.”

SA coach Andrew Petruska said there is no limit to Zorn’s qualifications as a student-athlete.

“Adin is a rare find as an athlete, leading both on and off the field,” Petruska said. “His passion, work ethic and leadership mindset are like nothing I have ever seen. He has the unique ability to see the bigger picture, selflessly considering all angles.

“When he steps on the field, you can see his focus and intensity as he competes for his team and school. His mindset is one that cannot be found often. Not only does he strive to perfect his skill set, but he’s the most supportive teammate.”

This summer, Zorn mans an outfield position for the Pittsburgh Diamond Dawgs, an elite travel baseball program.

“Adin’s knowledge of the game is unreal,” Petruska said. “His IQ, his understanding of the strike zone, everything is just a step above the rest. The kid lives baseball and is always wanting to learn more.

“He is actually a center fielder and that’s where he plays for the Diamond Dawgs. He looks to play center field at Penn State, too.”

Along with traveling with the Diamond Dawgs, Zorn has his eye on his future baseball career via his actions in the weight room.

“I’m working out in the summer mainly just to keep getting bigger, faster, stronger,” he said. “I just want to enjoy my senior year of soccer and baseball with my friends and keep preparing myself for college.”

Oh yes, it seems Zorn isn’t a one-trick pony.

He also is a three-year letterman and three-time all-section player on the SA boys soccer team.

The Panthers were section champions and advanced to the Class A quarterfinals last season. They ended up 12-2-1. Two years ago, SA was 10-2-1 and a WPIAL semifinalist.

Junior midfielders Michael DiSantis, with 23 goals, and Zorn, with 34 assists, led the boys soccer team offensively last season.

“I played forward last year but defense my first two years,” Zorn said. “It depends on whatever the team needs. I want to win a WPIAL championship. I think we have the talent and mindset to go all the way.”

Zorn has served as a team captain for two years in baseball and one year in soccer.

“Adin is a true leader. He leads with his play, but he’s also as a vocal leader,” Garofalo said. “He brings motivation when the time calls for it, but also calmness in a pressure situation.

“Our expectations for him will continue to grow. He’s going to get stronger, so I can see his power numbers rising. He wants to win, and I expect him to guide the team to a deep run next spring.”

