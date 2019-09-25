Penn State’s Beaver Stadium to host high school game

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 6:35 PM

Penn State’s Beaver Stadium will host a high school football game between State College and Cumberland Valley on Oct. 26.

The Penn State football team will play at Michigan State on Oct. 26, but Beaver Stadium, the home of the Nittany Lions, will not lie dormant that day.

Plans were finalized Wednesday to have the venue host the Beaver Stadium Classic between Class 6A schools State College and Cumberland Valley.

The game will be either noon or 5 p.m. The time will be determined based on the start time of Penn State’s game.

Beaver Stadium was setting for the first-ever PIAA state championship game in 1988. Pittsburgh Central Catholic topped District 3’s Cedar Cliff, 14-7, to win the 4A title.

There has not been a high school game played in the stadium since.

Word broke in early August of the plans for Beaver Stadium to host a high school game, and Penn State coach James Franklin endorsed it in comments during the Nittany Lions’ media day activities.

He added that he would like to see PIAA championship games played there in the future. Hershey has hosted all the state finals since 1998.

