Penn-Trafford AD Kerry Hetrick wins award

Friday, January 17, 2020 | 4:47 PM

Submitted Penn-Trafford athletic director Kerry Hetrick received the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association Distinguished Coaching Educator Award.

Kerry Hetrick started wearing glasses lately. While he isn’t quite comfortable with the change, his vision for Penn-Trafford athletics remains clear.

And his work in the program does not go unseen.

Hetrick, the athletic director at Penn-Trafford, received the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association Distinguished Coaching Educator (DICE) Award.

The award goes to an AD with the greatest “efforts, dedication, leadership and achievements in athletic administration.”

The head of Warriors sports since 2010, Hetrick was inducted into the PA Sports Hall of Fame East Boros Chapter in 2014, and was named the Eastern Association of Interscholastic Football Officials High School Administrator of the Year in 2018.

