Penn-Trafford advances to semifinals of Junior Legion state tournament
Sunday, July 30, 2023 | 10:00 PM
It was the Ethan Septak show for the Penn-Trafford Junior baseball team Sunday at the Pennsylvania Junior Legion state tournament.
Septak tossed a one-hitter and helped his cause with three hits, including two doubles, to lead Penn-Trafford to a five inning 11-1 victory against Saegertown at Berwick.
Logan Matrisch had two hits, and Braden Lane tripled for Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a hit by Zach Feldman. It added five runs in the fourth inning on an RBI by Dom Delio, a two-run double by Septak and an RBI walk by Feldman.
Septak walked two and struck out five.
Saegertown hurt itself by committing seven errors.
Penn-Trafford faces Upper Perkiomen, which defeated Monroeville in the other quarterfinal-round game, at 3 p.m. Monday.
The West Point girls 11U team had the day off and will return to action against Williamsport in the Pennsylvania Little League state tournament at Wellsboro.
The game starts at 5 p.m. Monday.
