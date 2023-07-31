Penn-Trafford advances to semifinals of Junior Legion state tournament

Sunday, July 30, 2023 | 10:00 PM

It was the Ethan Septak show for the Penn-Trafford Junior baseball team Sunday at the Pennsylvania Junior Legion state tournament.

Septak tossed a one-hitter and helped his cause with three hits, including two doubles, to lead Penn-Trafford to a five inning 11-1 victory against Saegertown at Berwick.

Logan Matrisch had two hits, and Braden Lane tripled for Penn-Trafford.

Penn-Trafford jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a hit by Zach Feldman. It added five runs in the fourth inning on an RBI by Dom Delio, a two-run double by Septak and an RBI walk by Feldman.

Septak walked two and struck out five.

Saegertown hurt itself by committing seven errors.

Penn-Trafford faces Upper Perkiomen, which defeated Monroeville in the other quarterfinal-round game, at 3 p.m. Monday.

The West Point girls 11U team had the day off and will return to action against Williamsport in the Pennsylvania Little League state tournament at Wellsboro.

The game starts at 5 p.m. Monday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .