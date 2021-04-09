Penn-Trafford baseball unveils memorial to the late Maclean Maund

Friday, April 9, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pete Maund watches the Penn-Trafford baseball game against Norwin from a bench dedicated in the memory of his son, Mac, after it was unveiled on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review A bench dedicated in the memory of Maclean “Mac” Maund is unveiled on Friday, April 9, 2021, before the Warriors’ baseball game against Norwin at Penn-Trafford High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pete and Heather Maund take part in ceremony honoring the memory of their son, Mac, before Penn-Trafford’s baseball game against Norwin on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Penn-Trafford baseball team gathers below a bench dedicated in the memory of Maclean “Mac” Maund on Friday, April 9, 2021, after the Warriors’ baseball game against Norwin at Penn-Trafford High School. Previous Next

With a simple gesture, the raising of their caps, players and coaches from rival teams who stood single file along the first- and third-base lines saluted in unison the life of Maclean Maund.

And they joined everybody else in giving a special nod to the best seat in the house.

Penn-Trafford officially dedicated Maund’s marble memorial bench, positioned on top of the hillside above the third-base side at the Warriors’ home ballpark, before Friday’s game against Norwin.

Dozens of Maund’s family members, friends and former teammates gathered for the poignant ceremony as Penn-Trafford remembered the former star pitcher who was killed in a vehicle accident last January not far from the high school.

The bench reads “In Loving Memory, Maclean ‘Mac’ Maund” on one side, and “Play with purpose” on the other — one of the things Maund used to say. “Give it your all” also was a popular catchphrase.

The memorial seat was draped in a cloth, a bushel of flowers resting quietly on it, before its official unveiling. Green and gold balloons fluttered in the breeze nearby.

A bright yellow 8, Maund’s number, was spray-painted near the home bullpen. Penn-Trafford wore “throwback” uniforms, like the ones Maund wore, to honor him further.

His former teammate and friend, Dom Costellic, threw out the first pitch, taking the ball from Maund’s father, Pete.

Penn-Trafford coach Dan Miller said Maund was the kind of player who would play eight innings in a seven-inning game.

“It was a special day because he was a special young man, not only on the field but off the field,” Miller said. “We have a very young team. I think today they learned that the spirit of Maclean was, he was a competitor. If he could pass along anything to us, it’s that you come to compete every day.”

Maund was set to join the Seton Hill baseball team after a highlight-filled high school career. He is remembered fondly there, as well. A banner with “MM 40” hangs proudly on the right-field fence. Maund would have worn No. 40 for the Griffins.

His parents had not attended a baseball game since their son’s passing but stayed to watch some of Friday’s game after the ceremony.

Pete Maund remembers fondly his son’s competitive nature.

“He would come home after a big game, maybe one where had had 10 strikeouts,” Pete Maund said. “But he would be upset because he didn’t get a hit.

“So many people have talked about his smile. His smile could light up a room. But when he took the mound, he was a stone-cold killer.”

The Maunds, who do not have any other children, have been met with droves of support and are impressed by “Mac’s” legacy.

“We continue to be amazed by the impact our son had in his short time with us,” said Heather Maund, Maclean’s mother. “We are very proud to be his parents and live our daily lives in honor of him. It goes without saying that we miss him each and every moment of every day.”

Miller said the team will keep Maund in its collective thoughts.

“Mac left us with a winning culture that will continue for many years,” Miller said. “We’ll continue to honor his spirit and keep his name relevant every time we step on the field.”

Penn-Trafford’s business management program, led by teacher Kim Stefkovich, raised money to pay for the bench.

