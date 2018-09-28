Penn-Trafford baseball’s Bobby Lane commits to Cincinnati

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 4:36 PM

Penn-Trafford junior Bobby Lane announced Friday he has verbally committed to continue his baseball career at Cincinnati.

Lane, who throws and bats left-handed, is an outfielder and pitcher for the Warriors. He plays summer ball for Team All-American.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Lane is ranked as the No. 8 best outfielder in the state in the Class of 2020 by Prep Baseball Report.

“I just really like the coaches, facilities, and the atmosphere of campus,” Lane said of Cincinnati. “It just felt like the right fit for me.”

He also had an offer from Seton Hall.

Tags: Penn-Trafford