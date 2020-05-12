Penn-Trafford basketball coach Rocco resigns
By:
Monday, May 11, 2020 | 10:02 PM
The resignation of Jim Rocco was accepted Monday night at Penn-Trafford, bringing an end to his five-year tenure as boys basketball coach.
Rocco will continue to teach forensic science at the high school but no longer will lead the Warriors, who were 54-57 under him with three WPIAL playoff appearances.
Penn-Trafford finished 14-9 the last two seasons in WPIAL Class 6A.
Rocco’s son, Zach, an all-state point guard who averaged 23.7 points, just finished his senior season at Penn-Trafford and will move on to a college career at Army.
Jim Rocco coached Penn Hills for 19 years, where he won two WPIAL titles and a PIAA championship before taking over at Penn-Trafford.
“We’re thankful for the job he did here,” Penn-Trafford athletic director Kerry Hetrick said. “He put a lot of time and effort into the program. He was always in the gym. He’s a great man, and we’re fortunate to have him.”
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Penn-Trafford
More Basketball• NFHS votes down shot clock mandate for high school basketball
• Lincoln Park wants PIAA to define ‘participation’ in competitive-balance rule
• PIAA won’t force Chartiers Valley, North Catholic girls into higher classifications
• Plum’s Montue excited about joining Oakland University women’s basketball program
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Devin Wilson, Montour vs. Jordan Geist, Knoch