Penn-Trafford basketball coach Rocco resigns

By:

Monday, May 11, 2020 | 10:02 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco calls out a play against Fox Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Fox Chapel.

The resignation of Jim Rocco was accepted Monday night at Penn-Trafford, bringing an end to his five-year tenure as boys basketball coach.

Rocco will continue to teach forensic science at the high school but no longer will lead the Warriors, who were 54-57 under him with three WPIAL playoff appearances.

Penn-Trafford finished 14-9 the last two seasons in WPIAL Class 6A.

Rocco’s son, Zach, an all-state point guard who averaged 23.7 points, just finished his senior season at Penn-Trafford and will move on to a college career at Army.

Jim Rocco coached Penn Hills for 19 years, where he won two WPIAL titles and a PIAA championship before taking over at Penn-Trafford.

“We’re thankful for the job he did here,” Penn-Trafford athletic director Kerry Hetrick said. “He put a lot of time and effort into the program. He was always in the gym. He’s a great man, and we’re fortunate to have him.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford