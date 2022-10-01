Penn-Trafford bounces back for shutout of Norwin
By:
Friday, September 30, 2022 | 11:20 PM
Penn-Trafford shrugged off last week’s disappointing loss to one of its arch-rivals and took out its frustrations this week on another.
Conlan Greene passed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and Daniel Tarabrella scored twice as the Warriors overcame a slow start to blank visiting Norwin, 28-0, Friday night in a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference game.
The victory comes a week after No. 5 Penn-Trafford, the defending PIAA Class 5A champion, dropped a 28-17 decision at Hempfield.
Penn-Trafford (4-2, 1-1) had dominated Hempfield in recent years before the Spartans came away with a victory Sept. 23.
“The kids came in this week with the right attitude, the right mindset,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “They weren’t happy at all, nor should they have been. The coaching staff wasn’t happy, and we decided to work our butts off.”
It paid off for Penn-Trafford, which built a 14-0 lead at halftime after Greene and Tarabrella hooked up on a pair of pass plays for 21 and 17 yards, the latter for a touchdown 7 seconds before intermission.
“Every game comes down to 4-5 plays. Obviously, we didn’t make those plays,” Norwin coach Dave Brozeski said. “One of them was the TD right before halftime. Without that, we come out and get the ball after halftime only down one score. It could have been a little different.”
Norwin (1-5, 0-2) was shut out a second consecutive time. The Knights were beaten by Woodland Hills, 25-0, on Sept. 23, a game that saw Norwin quarterback Tristyn Taveres leave with an ankle injury that kept him out of the lineup against Penn-Trafford.
Junior Luke Denny and senior Nick Urey split time under center for the Knights.
Both teams were banged up. Penn-Trafford lost wide receiver/quarterback Tommy Kalkstein to an apparent knee injury and already was without receiver Jake Otto.
“That’s two of our top three receivers,” Ruane said.
But junior Carmen Metcalfe came through with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Greene in the third quarter that put the game away for the Warriors. On defense, his interception on the first play of the second half set up a 62-yard scoring drive that ended with Tasso Whipple’s 2-yard touchdown run.
“Carmen Metcalfe played a fantastic game tonight,” Ruane said. “He made some big-time plays on defense and on the passing game on offense. He’s ready. It’s his turn. He did a great job tonight.”
Penn-Trafford played the first half with three quarterbacks after Conlan and Kalkstein limped off. Sophomore Jonny Lovre saw limited action in their absence.
“We’ve got work to do yet,” Ruane said. “I was happy with the way we practiced all week. Obviously, next week is even bigger. You’ve got to go to Gateway and play a really good football team. So we have to have an even better week.”
Tags: Norwin, Penn-Trafford
More Football• Franklin Regional rides big 2nd half past Plum
• 4th-quarter scoring spurt propels Mt. Pleasant past Greensburg Salem
• Randolph scores 5 TDs to lead win over Mars, keep Highlands undefeated
• Trib HSSN don’t-miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 5
• Flying solo, Chick’s Picks makes Week 5 WPIAL football predictions