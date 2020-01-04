Penn-Trafford bowlers making steady progress

Saturday, January 4, 2020 | 9:13 AM

A month into the season, Penn-Trafford’s boys and girls bowling teams were completely even.

The girls team — which won the WPIBL Western Regional championship last season — was deadlocked at 2-2 through four weeks, good enough for third place in the Southeast section. The boys shared the same record and standing in the section.

First-year coach Brett Lago, who works in the district as the director of business affairs, took over for Bud Cummins in November. Cummins spent 10 seasons on the Warriors coaching staff before calling it a career.

“It was somewhat of a surprise,” Lago said. “(School officials) knew Bud was getting ready to retire and hang it up, but we didn’t get any applicants after (multiple job postings), so I stepped up and volunteered.”

It is Lago’s first coaching job, but he has experience with bowling.

“It has been very rewarding. Both teams are completely engaged and very serious about doing the best they can do,” Lago said. “At the same time, they are a fun group and we get along with each other, so it’s been a fun experience so far.”

The schools ahead of the boys team in the Southeast section, Latrobe and Hempfield, were undefeated through four games.

The boys were shut out by Hempfield but competed harder in a 5-2 loss to Latrobe. Their wins came against Greensburg Salem, 5-2, and Yough, 7-0.

An undefeated Greensburg Salem unit and one-loss Hempfield team led Penn-Trafford through four weeks in the girls standings. The Warriors have fallen to both squads 7-0 but also have shut out Yough and Latrobe.

Both Warrior teams are led by bowlers ranked among the section’s top averages. Nathan Horton is the seventh-best bowler in the Southeast through four matches with a 190.58 average score and a top score of 289, according to the WPIBL website.

The girls side features Madison Shank, who ranks fourth with a 176 average, and Taylor Sathornkich with a 172.73 average, good for sixth. Five of their teammates also rank in the section’s top 25 varsity averages.

Shank finished 30th in the WPIBL individual qualifying round last season but was part of a team that finished 29 pins away (2,232 team score) from reaching the final round in the WPIBL championship.

“Madison is very consistent and can definitely throw some big games, so we are counting on her to continue that pace the rest of the season,” Lago said.

With Horton leading the boys and Shank guiding the girls with their performances, Lago thinks they stand out in their own ways.

“Nathan has a great knowledge of the game and is very good at making in-game adjustments if necessary,” Lago said. “Madison is more of a natural talent. She’s always asking questions, trying to better herself, so she works very hard in trying to improve. They both have great attitudes.”

Though the girls have experienced recent postseason success, both teams are relying on youth this season with only one senior on each roster.

Lago plans to develop the sophomore and freshman bowlers to compete with the prominent programs in their section for years to come.

“We have an awful lot of potential, so we want to bring the underclassmen along so they can compete with the Hempfields and the Greensburg Salems,” he said. “Those are two great programs (among others in the area). We want to compete with those type of teams. Next year, I feel like we can contend for a section title on both sides.”

Robert Scott III is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

