Penn-Trafford boys lacrosse riding 5-game winning streak

Sunday, April 23, 2023 | 11:01 AM

When Charlie Hach took over the Penn-Trafford boys lacrosse program, his first year was a short one because of the covid-19 pandemic that shuttered spring sports in 2020.

Year 2 didn’t go much better as the team won only four games.

But the past two seasons, the program has made a giant leap.

In 2022, the team finished 10-8 and qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, defeating Pine-Richland, 17-8, before falling to North Allegheny, 20-3, in the quarterfinals.

The 2023 team has taken it to another level, starting the season 8-4 overall and 4-1 in Section 1-2A. The team has six games remaining, including five key section contests.

The Warriors are riding a five-game winning streak where they have averaged 16.6 goals per game.

They recently defeated Class 3A Baldwin, 17-8, in a nonsection game and section opponent Latrobe, 17-2.

In those games, Hach played a lot of reserves to keep the score respectable because he remembers the days when “the shoe was on the other foot.”

“It’s a delicate balance,” Hach said. “You try to get the work in for your starters and then mix in the underclassmen to get them experience.

“The program is in a good spot right now and the future looks bright. We have a good young group coming up the next couple years.”

Junior Braedan Mastine is the team’s top scorer with 36 goals and 33 assists. Senior Samuel DiDio follows with 27 goals and 12 assists while sophomore Gavin Weaver had 19 goals, sophomore Carter Vandrak 14 goals and senior Jackson Kerrigan 15 goals.

“We’ve continued to improve as a program,” Hach said. “The team is playing with confidence and as they continue to learn the game.”

Hach said Mastine and Kerrigan are team captains and continue to be leaders, along with the other seniors — DiDio, Xavier Solomon, Jake McClintock, Nate Loughner and Brady Paliscak.

“We have a lot of players who can score goals,” Hach said. “We’re able to spread things around.”

Weaver and Vandrak have been welcomed additions on offense.

Sophomore goalkeeper Chase Morocco has played well, according to Hach.

Hach said he’s also pleased with the play of junior Mark Jollie and Connor Alsing on defense along with midfielders McClintock and junior Jake Luchs.

“Jake has picked things up well in his first season,” Hach said. “I have a lot of players who have played together for years.

“This group has improved its strength and speed. They’re playing for each other. We have a talented and experienced group who love the game.”

Penn-Trafford senior night was held April 21 in a nonsection game with Knoch. The Warriors were looking forward to section games at Greensburg Central Catholic (April 24), vs. Gateway (April 27), at Bethel Park (May 2), vs. Moon (May 8) and vs. Franklin Regional (May 9).

