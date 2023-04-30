Penn-Trafford boys track team earns trip to WPIAL semifinals

Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Matthew Warnowski takes second in the boys discus during the Wildcat Invitational on April 14 at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

The Penn-Trafford track and field program is trending up under fifth-year coach Eric Reger, who has been with the program for 12 seasons.

The boys’ team defeated Hempfield for the first time in 50 seasons and qualified for the WPIAL team semifinals for the first time since 2015 and third time in the past three decades.

The girls’ teams also finished with a winning season for the first time in more than 20 years.

The win over the Spartans was special for Reger, who graduated from Hempfield and learned a lot about coaching from Hempfield coaches Ron Colland and assistant LaRoyal Wilson.

“Our kids have put in a lot of hard work this season, and it’s nice to see their work pay off,” Reger said. “The Hempfield win was huge and sort of a surprise. We went into the meet thinking we didn’t have a chance.

“I even sat a few guys, but when it looked like it was going to be close and we could even win, I threw together a relay team. I told the boys that every point counted and we pulled it out.”

The 1,600-meter relay team Reger compiled to pull out the win against Hempfield included the Lett twins — Aidon and Ekoukus — as well as Jake McGhee and Jake Nardozza.

Penn-Trafford has four sets of twins on the squads who have played roles this season. Along with the Letts there are Michael and Thomas Cheplick, John and Santino Premozic and Olivia and Hanna Weishaar.

Reger said he’s excited to see how some of his athletes compete in the upcoming championship events.

“I know the team is excited to compete,” Reger said of the WPIAL team semifinals. “It should be a fun experience and something they’ll remember.”

Penn-Trafford faced South Fayette, New Castle and Seneca Valley on May 2 in the team semifinals.

Individually, senior Kate Schall has been one of the bright stars this season. She recently ran a 59.4 in winning the Slippery Rock Invitational 400-meter run. It was the first time Schall ran under a minute this season.

Amelia Barilla finished second in the 800. Schall and Barilla were PIAA qualifiers in 2022.

“I expect Kate and Amelia to finish strong,” Reger said. “Jake (McGhee) is one of the best distance runners in the county and the WPIAL. I look for big things from him. The Letts have shined in the hurdles and jumps and the Cheplicks in the sprints.”

Junior Matt Sarnowski, won the discus with a throw of 155 feet, 7 inches and placed sixth in the javelin with a toss of 132-10 at the Slippery Rock meet. He is someone Reger counts on to score in all three throwing events. McGhee finished seventh in the 800.

“Matt is a good thrower in all three throwing events,” Reger said. “I expected him to be a placewinner. He’s put a lot of work in.”

Others scoring points for the Warriors include Vienna Kearns in the sprints, Hanna Weishaar in the 800 and Barilla in the 1,600.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

