Penn-Trafford boys volleyball peaking at perfect time

By:

Friday, May 20, 2022 | 4:42 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Brad Heinbaugh (15), Logan Swartz (gray shirt), Daniel Tarabrella (28), Andrew Kessler (32) and Patrick Schall (17) celebrate a point while Hempfield’s Chaz Ewer (15) and Joshua Reilly (19) look on during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal May 19, 2022, at Hempfield. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford senior Alex Rugh returns a serve from Hempfield during a WPIAL Class 3A volleyball quarterfinal May 19, 2022, at Hempfield. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford players Brad Heinbaugh (15), Logan Swartz (gray shirt), Daniel Tarabrella (28), Andrew Kessler (32) and Patrick Schall (far right) celebrate a point during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal match May 19, 2022, at Hempfield. Previous Next

The Penn-Trafford volleyball team is picking a good time to play its best.

After finishing third behind Hempfield and Norwin in the difficult WPIAL Class 3A Section 3, the Warriors have put together two solid performances in the WPIAL playoffs.

The Warriors defeated Fox Chapel, 3-1, in the opening round and then stunned No. 3 Hempfield, 3-2, in the quarterfinals. Game scores were 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 23-25 and 15-13.

Penn-Trafford (12-5) will face No. 2 North Allegheny in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel.

The Warriors looked nearly flawless in defeating the Spartans, who won both matches during the regular season, 3-1.

“It took us a little longer than expected to start to jell,” Penn-Trafford coach Jim Schall said. “Hempfield and Norwin had great teams, but we’ve become one. We played a great game against Hempfield.”

After dropping a 25-19 decision to the Spartans in Game 1, Schall inserted 6-foot-5 junior Andrew Kessler on the front line. His presence made an immediate impact, and the Warriors started playing with confidence.

They dominated Games 2 and 3 and never allowed Hempfield to play with the lead. Every time the Warriors scored a big point, the energy showed.

Leading the celebration were juniors Daniel Tarabrella and Patrick Schall. Tarabrella was one of the key leaders on the football team, which won PIAA and WPIAL Class 5A titles. He was the leading tackler.

“Andrew always plays well. He does his job,” Tarabrella said. “This was a big win for us. The key was the way we practiced and how motivated we were. We believed in each other.”

Different players stepped up for the Warrior. Unofficially, Kessler ended up with 19 kills, Schall 14, Alex Rugh 12 and Brad Heinbaugh nine.

“Andrew is capable of making those types of plays,” Jim Schall said. “I put him in late in Game 1, and he had a kill. I went with him, and he performed well. Everyone played well, especially Daniel. He was a leader on the court.”

Hempfield coach John Howell said Penn-Trafford was much improved and played a perfect game.

“They played really well, and we had too many unforced mistakes and it cost us. You can’t do that this time of the year.”

Schall said he couldn’t be prouder of his team.

“It was a great team effort,” Schall said. “Honestly, I didn’t think it would take us so long to get good. They beat us twice during the regular season, but we beat them when it counted.”

And now the Warriors are the lone team left from the section playing in the semifinals.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

