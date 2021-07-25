Penn-Trafford, Connellsville open state Junior Legion tournament with victories

Saturday, July 24, 2021 | 10:58 PM

Penn-Trafford opened the Pennsylvania American Legion Junior Baseball State tournament with an impressive 5-2 victory against 2019 champion Boyertown Grizzlies on Saturday.

The Warriors will face Conneaut, which defeated Berwick, 5-2, at 5 p.m. Sunday in the second round of the double-elimination tournament. Conneaut and Penn-Trafford did not play each other in the West Regional last week.

Penn-Trafford grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning and extended that lead to 4-0 in the third inning on a three-run triple by Carmen Metcalfe, who finished with three hits.

Chuck Fontana had two hits, an RBI and pitched three scoreless innings in relief of winning pitcher Drew Sherwin.

Jordan Sabol and Eric Biroscak also had two hits for the Warriors.

Ty Freas earned a save by getting out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Connellsville, which finished second to Penn-Trafford, will face Northampton in the other winner’s bracket game. Connellsville defeated Spring City.

