Penn-Trafford divers honored by national coaches association

By: Karen Kadilak

Friday, June 21, 2019 | 5:14 PM

Submitted Penn-Trafford diver Logan Sherwin is a Chicago recruit.

Penn-Trafford departing senior divers Paige Kalik and Logan Sherwin capped their high school careers with prestigious honors.

Kalik made National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association Girls One Meter Diving All-America for the third season in a row, and Sherwin made boys All-America for the first time.

Kalik, an Akron recruit, repeated as WPIAL Class AAA champion (493.65 points) and placed ninth in the PIAA (401.10). Sherwin, who will compete for Chicago, placed second in the WPIAL (557.65) and ninth in the PIAA (420.65).

“Being named all-American my senior year is pretty special,” Kalik said. “I think that with being an all-American my sophomore and junior (years) really pushed me to do my best this year.

“After looking at my videos that I’ve sent in for all-American, I was pretty confident about being selected.”

Sherwin said being honored was the highlight of his career.

“Doing well in a meet still feels great, but being nationally recognized feels extra special,” he said. “I was surprised to hear that I was selected because there are so many athletes across the country to choose from.

“I feel that I performed my best this year, but I still didn’t know if it was good enough to be named all-American.”

Penn-Trafford diving coach Mark Martini said both worked hard.

“(I am) very happy for them and really happy for Logan,” Martini said.

According to the NISCA website, applicants had to be in grades 9-12 and on an interscholastic team. Boys needed a minimum score of 375 and degree of difficulty of optional dives 13.3 or higher, and girls a score of 375 and D.D. of optional dives of 13 or higher in an 11-dive championship meet.

Up to 100 boys and 100 girls are named. Those selected receive a commemorative certificate.

Kalik and Sherwin look forward to expanding their lists.

“I have a few dives I would like to get before I go up to school,” Kalik said.

Sherwin said, “I plan to continue practicing over the summer to improve my dives, as well as hopefully learn a few new ones to take to Chicago with me.”

Chicago diving coach Becky Benson expects Sherwin to have an immediate impact on the Maroons with his personality and talent.

“I am looking forward to being a part of his journey,” Benson said.

Akron diving coach Chris Medvedeff said the Zips are excited to have Kalik join them.

“She is a very talented lady who has accomplished some great things,” Medvedeff said. “We look forward to seeing what more she is capable of and the impact she will have on our program.”

Tags: Penn-Trafford