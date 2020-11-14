Penn-Trafford falls to Selinsgrove in state field hockey playoffs

By:

Saturday, November 14, 2020 | 4:30 PM

One of the most successful seasons in the history of the Penn-Trafford field hockey program ended with a 3-1 loss to District 4 champion Selinsgrove in the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.

Ava Hershberger scored, with Allyson Doran providing the assist, for Penn-Trafford.

The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors (15-1), who defeated Fox Chapel last Saturday to win their fifth consecutive WPIAL championship.

Selinsgrove will meet District 3 champion Palmyra in the state semifinals Tuesday night.

Tags: Penn-Trafford