Penn-Trafford football pipeline to Division I just getting started

Saturday, May 14, 2022 | 4:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Conlane Greene sacks Imhotep Charter quarterback Mikal Davis next to Joe Enick to end the PIAA Class 5A state championship game in overtime on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Winning can do a lot for a high school football program, not the least of which boost college recruiting and a school’s reputation within that realm.

When teams win championships, college coaches show up. Teams that win must have legitimate talent, they deduce.

That is the case at Penn-Trafford, where the Warriors won WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles last fall and have created a must-visit stop for coaches barnstorming for commits.

The Warriors’ current recruiting outlook is like the team’s championship rings: shiny and oversized.

While the number could grow, the team could end up producing a half-dozen Division I-caliber players from the classes of 2022, ‘23 and ‘24.

While the undisputed front man of the Warriors, Cade Yacamelli (RB/DB), is headed to Wisconsin, and lineman Declan Ochendowski will play at Cornell, a number of their younger former teammates are drawing attention from Division I programs.

Juniors Conlan Greene (TE/DE/LB), Joe Enick (C/DL) and Daniel Tarabrella (WR/LB), and sophomore Zach Tomosovich (OL/DL) have received scholarship offers from FCS schools in recent weeks.

“All four of the guys who have received offers at this point are very well deserving, and I believe we have some others who will as well,” Warriors coach John Ruane said. “None of the four miss a workout, a practice or really even a rep. They all put in extra effort outside of what we do as a team … but are team-first guys.”

Many of the players are involved in multiple sports, which the coaching staff appreciates.

Greene (6-foot-4, 250 pounds), who might get a look at quarterback for his senior season as the Warriors aim to replace Carter Green, has offers from St. Francis (Pa.), Central Michigan, Fordham and Maine.

“Conlan is a really good athlete who’s feet are outstanding, which I think basketball has really helped with,” Ruane said. “He makes plays all over the field.”

Green said college coaches say each athlete brings a different skill-set to the field and to the recruiting pool.

“Most of these coaches that have stopped to talk to us have said that the physicality and smarts that we play with are what elevates us from the rest,” Greene said. “Then again, they mention that each one of us has talents and skills different from one another.”

Enick (6-3, 290) also has offers from St. Francis (Pa.), Fordham and Central Michigan, plus ones from Buffalo, Georgetown, Youngstown State and The Citadel.

“Joe is a multi-sport guy who’s film speaks for itself,” Ruane said. “He is the best finisher we’ve had up front and is really competitive. A lot of that comes from his wrestling background.”

Tarabrella (6-3, 210) also has an offer from St. Francis (Pa.), which apparently is trying to throw a net over Penn-Trafford and get multiple Warriors to come to Loretto.

“Daniel is just all-around fantastic on the field, with quickness and physicality,” Ruane said. “He plays volleyball, too, which helps sudden movements. His IQ is through the roof.”

Then there is Tomosovich, who could get the most attention of the bunch, possibly even FBS-wise.

Penn State has inquired about the 6-5, 320-pound two-way tackle. He has an offer from Toledo.

“Tomo” is primed for a big junior season.

“Zach not only looks like a college lineman, he can move like one,” Ruane said. “He can bend, move laterally and move people. He’s going to be great.”

Like Yacamelli, who set the pace for this group of prospects, Ruane believes he is coaching respectable young men.

“The best thing to hear about all of these kids is when each coach who comes in says how classy they are,” Ruane said. “How they shake hands and talk maturely. They all say it’s helped each kid.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

