Penn-Trafford freshman Mia Williams captures Section 1 singles title

Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 5:05 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Mia Williams won the Section 1-3A singles tournament on Sept. 15, 2022.

Penn-Trafford freshman Mia Williams celebrated the retirement of her favorite tennis player Roger Federer on Thursday by winning the Section 1-3A singles title.

Williams did it in impressive fashion as she didn’t lose a game against four opponents over the two days.

She defeated Latrobe senior Avery Massaro, 6-0, 6-0, in Thursday’s finals at Franklin Regional.

Williams also defeated Latrobe freshman Taylor Shanefelter, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals on Wednesday after beating Kiski Area senor Lexiann Colaianni, 10-0, and Gateway senior Sophie Hernandez, 10-0.

Franklin Regional junior Ellen Liu defeated Shanefelter, 6-4, 6-2, in the third-place match.

The four semifinalists qualify for the WPIAL Class 3A tournament Sept. 21 at North Allegheny.

“Winning the section title gives me a boost of confidence heading to the WPIAL tournament,” Williams said. “Avery is a good player, and she’s the only player to win a game against me, so I was motivated to beat her.”

Williams defeated Massaro, 6-1, 6-1, earlier this season.

“She’s a really good player,” Massaro said. “She doesn’t make mistakes. I played well at times and didn’t win the point. Playing her makes you better.”

Williams said she still has things to work on before the WPIAL tournament.

She plays with power and can dominate matches with her serves.

“I have to work on my second serve,” Williams said. “It hasn’t been good all season.”

But with her power, she keeps her opponents from attacking the net. She said she learned her one-handed backhand from watching Federer play.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, Gateway, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford