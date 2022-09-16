Penn-Trafford freshman Mia Williams captures Section 1 singles title
By:
Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 5:05 PM
Penn-Trafford freshman Mia Williams celebrated the retirement of her favorite tennis player Roger Federer on Thursday by winning the Section 1-3A singles title.
Williams did it in impressive fashion as she didn’t lose a game against four opponents over the two days.
She defeated Latrobe senior Avery Massaro, 6-0, 6-0, in Thursday’s finals at Franklin Regional.
Williams also defeated Latrobe freshman Taylor Shanefelter, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals on Wednesday after beating Kiski Area senor Lexiann Colaianni, 10-0, and Gateway senior Sophie Hernandez, 10-0.
Franklin Regional junior Ellen Liu defeated Shanefelter, 6-4, 6-2, in the third-place match.
The four semifinalists qualify for the WPIAL Class 3A tournament Sept. 21 at North Allegheny.
“Winning the section title gives me a boost of confidence heading to the WPIAL tournament,” Williams said. “Avery is a good player, and she’s the only player to win a game against me, so I was motivated to beat her.”
Williams defeated Massaro, 6-1, 6-1, earlier this season.
“She’s a really good player,” Massaro said. “She doesn’t make mistakes. I played well at times and didn’t win the point. Playing her makes you better.”
Williams said she still has things to work on before the WPIAL tournament.
She plays with power and can dominate matches with her serves.
“I have to work on my second serve,” Williams said. “It hasn’t been good all season.”
But with her power, she keeps her opponents from attacking the net. She said she learned her one-handed backhand from watching Federer play.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Franklin Regional, Gateway, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford
More High School Sports• Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Penn-Trafford’s Conlan Greene settles in under center
• Chick’s Picks hopes Week 3 in the WPIAL goes better than her fantasy draft did
• Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 3
• Through the Years: 50 years ago, Art Sack lifted Springdale past Hampton
• What to watch for in high school sports on Sept. 15, 2022: Thursday night football in the City League