Penn-Trafford girls golfers set sights on section repeat

Friday, September 13, 2019 | 6:52 PM

Despite losing three starters, the Penn-Trafford girls golf team is off to a strong start.

The Warriors were 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Section 3-AAA play, their only loss coming to defending WPIAL Class AAA champion North Allegheny.

Junior Lauren Barber and senior Skyler Jefairjian return from last season’s section champion team that placed third in the WPIAL.

Barber finished 13th in the WPIAL individual championships.

Senior Rachel Thatcher and junior Kendall Vertes also start, with a handful of other players in the mix.

“This group of kids, they’re really a close group,” Penn-Trafford coach Eddie Herbst said. “Their skill level is good. As a team, this team, they support each other. No egos, no attitude.”

Barber said the goal is to repeat as section champions and return to the WPIAL playoffs. The Warriors were WPIAL Class AAA champions in 2012 and 2013.

The Penn-Trafford boys team, meanwhile, (4-4, 4-2 in Section 1-AAA) is green.

Junior Alex Turowski tied for eighth place in the WPIAL individual tournament and was the only Warriors golfer, boy or girl, to advance to a PIAA regional last season.

Senior Adam Yamrick also returns. Senior Jack Sieber, juniors Patrick Driscoll and Josh Kapcin and freshman Jackson Kerrigan join the lineup.

“We are a little young, but I feel there is a lot of potential,” coach Andy Rizzardi said. “If we can play to our potential, I believe we can qualify for the playoffs as a team. I believe Alex and Adam have the talent to go far in individuals.”

The Warriors lost in the first round of the WPIAL team tournament last season.

Yamrick said he hopes to be a role model for his teammates.

“I am doing my best to set a good example for the younger kids because we do not have much experience,” Yamrick said. “We do have young talent.

“As a senior, it is my job to push them and try to make them as best as possible with the little experience a lot of them have.”

