Penn-Trafford golfers look to take the next step

Sunday, August 14, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford golfer Colt Kaminski watches a putt on No. 16 at Manor Valley Golf Course Aug. 11, 2022. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford golfer Anthony Barilla hits a drive on No. 16 at Manor Valley Golf Course Aug. 11, 2022. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford junior Bryce Williams watches his drive on No. 16 at Manor Valley Golf Course Aug. 11, 2022. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford junior Braedan Mastine hits a drive on No. 16 at Manor Valley Golf Course Aug. 11, 2022. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford golfers (from left) David Newsom, Pat Graziano and Seth Hartman walk down No. 16 fairway Aug. 12 during a practice round at Manor Valley Golf Course. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford ‘s A.J. Aquino hits a chip shot Aug. 11, 2022 at practice at Manor Valley Golf Course. Previous Next

Penn-Trafford boys golf coach Andy Rizzardi said he’s set some lofty goals for his team.

Not only does he want his Warriors to defend their Section 1-3A title and qualify for the WPIAL playoffs, he wants them to reach the WPIAL team finals. It would be a first in school history.

The Warriors, who were 12-0 in 2021, return five starters, including reigning WPIAL Class 3A champion Nick Turowski, who tied for fourth at the state tournament.

Others returning are seniors Colt Kaminski and Jackson Kerrigan and juniors David Newsom, Braedan Mastine and Bryce Williams. Senior Evan Wettling also could break the starting six. Chase Crissman graduated from the 2021 team.

“We have a lot of players back, so I’m expecting lower scores,” Rizzardi said. “We definitely have more experience.”

Penn-Trafford was in a tough semifinal that included WPIAL champion Fox Chapel, third-place finisher Peters Township and Mars.

The Warriors finished fifth with 402 points behind Fox Chapel (387), Mars (397), Peters Township (398) and Franklin Regional (401).

“I told them we had to shoot for a 395,” Rizzardi said. “It didn’t happen, but the team gained a lot of confidence playing in that event.”

And with five starters returning, the Warriors hope to contend with Central Catholic and Peters Township, also returning five starters, and Mars, which returns three.

The WPIAL individual tournaments begin in August. The Section 1 teams will qualify at Youghiogheny Country Club on Aug. 19. The teams are Armstrong, Hempfield, Indiana, Latrobe, Norwin and Penn-Trafford.

The WPIAL Class 3A individual championship will be played at Allegheny Country Club on Oct. 6. The Class 2A tournament is at Oakmont Country Club on Oct. 4.

The team championship is Oct. 13 at Cedarbrook Golf Course.

The PIAA championship is Oct. 17-19, at the Penn State’s Blue and White courses.

