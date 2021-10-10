Penn-Trafford high school sports notebook: Hershberger helps Warriors to another win

By:

Sunday, October 10, 2021 | 11:01 AM

AP

Ava Hershberger scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead the Penn-Trafford field hockey team to a 4-0 victory against Oakland Catholic on Oct. 5.

Hershberger assisted on Ella Morocco’s goal to open the scoring and assisted on Maddy Keenan’s goal.

Morgan McBriar scored two unassisted goals as the junior varsity blanked Oakland Catholic.

Hershberger has 21 goals on the season.

Penn-Trafford improved to 9-0.

Warrior spikers on a roll

Penn-Trafford girls volleyball team reached 10 consecutive victories, including a 3-2 win against Oakland Catholic to avenge an early-season loss.

Many of the wins were 3-0.

The Warriors are 11-2 overall and 7-1 in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3.

Maura Suman had 23 assists and Ella Dindak 12 in a 3-0 win against Gateway. Laylah McPherson had six kills, and Jessica Bridge and Jude Lovre had five kills.

Kenna Schropp chipped in with nine digs.

Turowski helps Fairmont State to 5th-place finish

Fairmont State freshman Alex Turowski finished tied for 22nd at the Mountain East Conference golf championship at Avalon Lake Golf Course in Warren, Ohio.

Turowski, a 2021 Penn-Trafford grad, shot 239 (77-77-85).

Fairmont State finished fifth in the tournament, which was won by Charleston.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford