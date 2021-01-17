Penn-Trafford hockey set to return after long layoff

Sunday, January 17, 2021 | 9:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nate Loughner celebrates a goal Nico Martucci (93) and Ryan Crombie (18) during their game against Latrobe on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

It’s been more than a month since the Penn-Trafford hockey team played a game, but the Warriors (4-1) were scheduled to be back on this ice this week against Franklin Regional.

The Warriors’ last contest was a 6-5 victory against section rival Latrobe on Dec. 1.

They have won three games since falling to Hempfield, 5-1, Nov. 9.

Nate Loughner leads the team in scoring with nine goals and three assists in five games. Nico Martucci has four goals and seven assists, and Ryan Crombie has five goals and three assists.

Jackson Kerrigan has a 2.93 goals-against average.

Tough schedule ahead

Penn-Trafford’s wrestling team got off to a good start in Class AAA, Section 1B action with victories against Plum and Woodland Hills on Jan. 13.

Owen Ott recorded a major decision at 145 pounds to put Penn-Trafford ahead for good in a 33-27 win over Plum. Joe Enick and Brett Hampton won by fall for the Warriors.

Ott, Paul Darragh and Brett Hampton won by fall to lead Penn-Trafford past Woodland Hills, 72-0.

The Warriors face a difficult and grueling schedule over the next month. In matches too late for press deadline, they were scheduled to compete in the Mid-Winter Mayhem on Jan 16, face rival Norwin on Jan. 18 and then battle Penn Hills and Franklin Regional on Jan 20. The Warriors will head to the Kiski Area Duals on Saturday.

Then on Jan. 25 and 27, the Warriors face two of the top Class AA teams in the WPIAL — Burrell and Mt. Pleasant.

Yacamelli adds offer

Penn-Trafford junior Cade Yacamelli recently received an offer from another Ivy League school.

The running back added Harvard to an offer list that also includes Penn.

He’s also received interest from Akron, Bowling Green, Duke, Kent State, Ohio, Pitt, Princeton, Toledo and Wisconsin.

Ford adds PWO

Penn-Trafford senior running back/wide receiver Brad Ford has received numerous preferred walk-on offers. The schools include Penn State, West Virginia, Akron and St. Francis.

He has received a scholarship offer from Division II Edinboro.

One of Ford’s highlights for his senior season was his school-record 99-yard touchdown run against Latrobe.

Ford’s teammate Mason Frye also received a preferred walk-on offer from St. Francis.

Mason Frye and his twin brother, Nate, also have offers from Division I Butler.

