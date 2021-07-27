Penn-Trafford Junior Legion loses but still will play for championship

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 | 6:30 PM

BERWICK — Walks derailed the Penn-Trafford Juniors at the Pennsylvania American Legion Youth State Baseball Championship on Tuesday.

Four Penn-Trafford pitchers combined to walk 14 and hit three as the Warriors dropped a 10-7 decision to Upper Perkiomen.

Despite the loss, Penn-Trafford will be in the championship game at 1 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of the Connellsville and Upper Perkiomen game. They play at 10 a.m.

Connellsville stayed alive by defeating Boyertown Grizzlies, 8-4.

The score was tied 4-4 until the fifth inning when Upper Perkiomen scored four times to grab an 8-4 lead. Upper Perkiomen added two more in the top of the seventh inning.

Carmen Metcalfe had two doubles and two RBIs to lead Penn-Trafford. Jason Sabol had two hits and two RBIs, Brody Hoffmann collected two hits and Tyler Freas had a double and single.

Owen Williams had three hits for Upper Perkiomen.

Uniontown eliminated

At Ephrata, Uniontown saw its season come to an end at the Pennsylvania American Legion state championship with a 13-3 loss to Norchester.

Uniontown fell behind early and could never recover.

Tyler Becker had two of the five Uniontown hits.

Sam Morris led Norchester with a grand slam. Aaron Kirby (triple) and Ethan Sabatino had three hits for the winners.

