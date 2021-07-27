Penn-Trafford Junior Legion loses but still will play for championship
Tuesday, July 27, 2021 | 6:30 PM
BERWICK — Walks derailed the Penn-Trafford Juniors at the Pennsylvania American Legion Youth State Baseball Championship on Tuesday.
Four Penn-Trafford pitchers combined to walk 14 and hit three as the Warriors dropped a 10-7 decision to Upper Perkiomen.
Despite the loss, Penn-Trafford will be in the championship game at 1 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of the Connellsville and Upper Perkiomen game. They play at 10 a.m.
Connellsville stayed alive by defeating Boyertown Grizzlies, 8-4.
The score was tied 4-4 until the fifth inning when Upper Perkiomen scored four times to grab an 8-4 lead. Upper Perkiomen added two more in the top of the seventh inning.
Carmen Metcalfe had two doubles and two RBIs to lead Penn-Trafford. Jason Sabol had two hits and two RBIs, Brody Hoffmann collected two hits and Tyler Freas had a double and single.
