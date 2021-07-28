Penn-Trafford Junior Legion team wins 1st state title
By:
Wednesday, July 28, 2021 | 7:53 PM
Mission accomplished.
That’s what Penn-Trafford Junior Legion baseball coach Steve Freas said his team did Wednesday by winning the Pennsylvania American Legion Youth title.
The Warriors defeated Connellsville, 6-0, in the championship game at Berwick.
Ty Freas, the coach’s son, drove in four runs with two doubles, and pitchers Drew Sherwin and Chuck Fontana blanked Connellsville on seven hits.
“The goal before the season was to win the state title,” coach Freas said. “We’re the first team from Westmoreland County since 1965 to win a state title.”
The Lower Burrell senior team is the last county squad to win the American Legion title. Penn-Trafford is the seventh Junior team from the West Region to win a state title since the junior tournament began in 1969.
Sherwin worked out of two bases-loaded jams before Penn-Trafford broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fifth inning.
Owen Demari singled, stole second and scored on Tyler Freas’ double.
Connellsville loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the sixth inning before Fontana came on in relief of Sherwin to get out of the jam.
Penn-Trafford broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Sherwin led off with a single, and Ethan Septak walked. Carmen Metcalfe laid down a bunt and beat it out for a hit to load the bases.
Demari walked to score the first run, Jason Sabol singled home the second run of the inning and Freas followed with a bases-clearing double.
Tyler Freas had three hits.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Penn-Trafford
More Baseball• Penn-Trafford Junior Legion loses but still will play for championship
• WPIAL products help Team Pennsylvania top Maryland in Big 26 Baseball Classic series
• Penn-Trafford Junior Legion puts it together, rolls into state tournament
• Knoch’s Sutton part of Team Pennsylvania in upcoming Big 26 Classic
• Yough comes up short in Legion Region 7 tournament